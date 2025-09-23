Hamas asks Trump to guarantee 60-day ceasefire in exchange for releasing half of Gaza hostages: Report

Hamas has drafted a letter to US President Donald Trump, requesting that he guarantee a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the immediate release of half of the hostages being held in Gaza, Fox News has learned. The news outlet said the details were shared by a senior Trump administration official and a second source directly involved in negotiations.

The letter is expected to be delivered to Trump this week.

Trump’s ongoing efforts for hostage release Trump, who has positioned himself as a mediator in the Israel-Gaza conflict, has repeatedly called for Hamas to release all hostages taken during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

While visiting England last week, Trump stressed that he wants the hostages freed “now — right now,” according to Fox News.

Earlier this month, Trump issued what he described as his “last warning” to Hamas in a Truth Social post.

"Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!" Trump wrote on September 7.

He added, "Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say. I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning! RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!"

The letter from Hamas marks a significant development in ongoing negotiations for hostage release. Trump’s response and any potential engagement in brokering a ceasefire are expected to be closely watched by international stakeholders.

