Subscribe

Hamas backtracks on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan, refuses to disarm or cede control

Hamas has backtracked on key elements of President Trump’s Gaza cease-fire plan, refusing to disarm or give up control of Gaza Strip. Spokesman Hazem Qassem said that the group will maintain its weapons and governance until a pathway for Palestinian statehood is established.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published15 Oct 2025, 02:22 AM IST
Advertisement
An armed Hamas militant stands guard as a Red Cross vehicle arrives to receive from Hamas militants the bodies of deceased hostages who had been held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, October 14, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
An armed Hamas militant stands guard as a Red Cross vehicle arrives to receive from Hamas militants the bodies of deceased hostages who had been held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, October 14, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas(REUTERS)

Hamas appeared to backtrack on critical aspects of President Donald Trump’s cease-fire plan for Gaza, just hours after the world celebrated the release of all 20 living hostages. A top Hamas official declared that the group will not give up its weapons or relinquish control over the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

“Not captives to Israeli terms”

Spokesman Hazem Qassem told Al-Arabiya on Monday, “We do not need to limit ourselves to the Israeli terms and definitions related to weapons. We will not be captives to Israeli terms or demands. This is one of the focal points of the struggle in the next stage, after the cessation of aggression in the Gaza Strip.”

Qassem reaffirmed Hamas’ long-standing position that the group will maintain its arms and governance over Gaza until a pathway for Palestinian statehood is outlined.

Trump’s 20-point plan and hostages release

Trump’s peace plan, which facilitated the release of all hostages on Monday, includes provisions for how Gaza should be governed once Hamas cedes control. However, details of implementation remain unresolved.

Advertisement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected any deal that could result in a Palestinian state, emphasizing that Hamas must disarm for the ceasefire to remain valid.

Also Read | Israel, Hamas trade accusations of cease-fire violations

Hamas open to limited administrative role

Despite resisting full disarmament and the loss of control, Qassem hinted that Hamas could allow Palestinian technocrats to manage parts of the Gaza Strip, in line with Trump’s ceasefire proposals.

He also suggested a potential role for the Palestinian Authority (PA) in West Bank governance. “Despite all our criticism, we do believe that it (the PA) is one of the national addresses, and we are ready to open a new page with it or for it to open a new page with the residents of Gaza and with the political forces and to be truly sincere in its intention to reach shared political understandings,” Qassem said.

Advertisement
Also Read | ‘Historic dawn’ or fragile pause? Hamas killings follow Trump's ceasefire
 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsHamas backtracks on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan, refuses to disarm or cede control
Read Next Story