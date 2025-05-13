Hamas Frees Israeli-US Hostage Ahead of Trump’s Mideast Visit

Hamas freed American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander on Monday in a hastily announced move ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle East.

Advertisement

Citing the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that a hostage had been handed over to the ICRC and “they are on their way toward IDF forces in the Gaza Strip.” Hamas confirmed it had released 21-year-old Alexander in a statement on Telegram.

The agreement to release Alexander followed talks between Hamas and the US, despite Washington designating the Iran-backed group a terrorist organization. Israel appeared to have little say over those negotiations and was informed of the outcome by the US on Sunday evening.

In March, the US rejected a similar proposal from Hamas for Alexander’s release after the two sides talked in Qatar. At the time, Israel made clear its objections to the idea — which many in Israel saw as favoring one hostage over others — and to the US talking with Hamas.

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday, Israel said it would send a negotiating team to Qatar on Tuesday as part of the latest efforts to secure the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza, prior to a planned military escalation.

Read More

Alexander had been serving as an Israeli soldier when he was captured during the October 2023 Hamas attack that killed 1,200 people and triggered the war. He was the last living American citizen in Palestinian captivity and the first hostage to be released since a truce between Israel and Hamas expired in early March before Israeli air strikes on Gaza resumed.

Ahead of Alexander’s release on Monday, Israeli security cabinet minister Eli Cohen said the government was prepared to discuss a plan from Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff under which 10 more hostages would be freed by Hamas. The rest would follow once a deal to end the war is agreed. Israel insists that must including stripping Hamas of power and the militant group disarming. Advertisement

The 58 remaining hostages include four other dual American-Israelis, all of whom have been declared dead.

More than 52,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its offensive, according to health officials in the Hamas-governed strip.

Critical aid has been blocked from entering the ravaged enclave since March, with international pressure on Israel growing to allow it to resume. More than 400 Israeli troops have also been killed since the Gaza offensive started.

With assistance from Fares Akram.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.