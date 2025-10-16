Hamas vs Israel dispute over released body: Hamas insists it’s IDF soldier, Israel rejects claim

Israel has strongly denied Hamas’ assertion that one of the bodies released on Tuesday was a slain soldier captured last year, insisting no such details exists.

Outrage erupted in Israel early Wednesday when Israeli forensic analysts determined that one of the four bodies released by Hamas did not match any of the individuals kidnapped on October 7, 2023. The mismatch prompted accusations from Israel that Hamas violated the ceasefire agreement.

The Jewish state demanded that the terror group comply fully with its obligations under the US-backed cease-fire deal, The New York Post reported.

Hamas maintains IDF soldier claim Hamas, however, claimed the body belonged to an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier captured and killed during a shootout in the Jabalia refugee camp in May 2024 — an incident disputed by Israel. The group released a video showing members carrying a bloodied body through a tunnel, with the deceased pictured in military fatigues and holding a rifle, the news outlet stated.

The IDF has repeatedly slammed the claims as false, saying no such ambush ever took place and that all of its soldiers during the war have been accounted for, The New York Post reported.

Netanyahu demands compliance Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the incident as a failure by Hamas to honor the ceasefire agreement, which requires the group to release all remaining hostages.

“We will not compromise on this and will not stop our efforts until they return the last deceased hostage, until the last one,” Netanyahu vowed, according to the news outlet.

Hamas cites operational challenges Hamas previously stated that it required additional time to locate and return all hostages due to widespread destruction in Gaza, highlighting the logistical difficulties faced by the group.

