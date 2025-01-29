The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Tuesday (January 28) that the Trump administration has fulfilled a key campaign promise in its first week by removing 7,300 illegal immigrants from the United States. The move is part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration and a direct response to President Donald Trump's vow to increase deportations, especially targeting violent criminals in the country.

DHS targets violent offenders According to the DHS, law enforcement officials carried out numerous operations that resulted in the swift deportation of individuals who are in the US illegally. The focus of these actions has been on violent offenders, with the administration emphasising the need to protect American communities from individuals who are involved in criminal activities.

"In the first week of the Trump Administration, we have fulfilled President Trump's promise to the American people to arrest and deport violent criminals illegally in the country. In one week, law enforcement officials have removed and returned 7,300 illegal aliens," a statement from DHS said.

Deportations reflect Trump’s hardline immigration stance The increase in deportations reflects Trump's commitment to his hardline stance on immigration, which was a cornerstone of his first term. The deportations are seen as a message to illegal immigrants, with reports predicting that this aggressive enforcement will prompt more individuals to self-deport out of fear of workplace raids and heightened law enforcement presence.

Fear of raids expected to prompt self-deportations Trump's second term has brought renewed focus to immigration reform, with an emphasis on stronger border security and cracking down on illegal immigration, both of which were central to his platform during the 2024 election.

Trump administration intensifies immigration crackdown with ICE operation in New York City In a major push to reinforce its nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration, United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem participated in a high-profile Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in New York City on Tuesday (January 28). Noem, a key member in President Donald Trump's administration, joined ICE officers to arrest several individuals, focusing primarily on violent criminals within the United States.

Noem, in a statement following the operation, emphasised the importance of removing dangerous individuals from American streets. “Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets,” Noem stated.

Nationwide enforcement push This operation in New York City is part of a broader nationwide initiative targeting criminal migrants. Recent ICE operations have been executed in several major cities, including Chicago, Seattle, Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, and New Orleans. The operation in Chicago saw the launch of joint operations by six federal agencies, specifically aimed at arresting potentially dangerous criminal aliens.

Record deportations On January 27, ICE reported a significant surge in arrests, with 956 individuals detained in a single day—the largest single-day arrest total since Trump’s second-term inauguration. These arrests are part of a broader crackdown that includes sweeping actions in sensitive locations such as schools and churches. The aggressive enforcement has drawn criticism from some, but Trump’s administration, led by his top border czar Tom Homan, defends the operations as necessary for the safety and security of American communities.