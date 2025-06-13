Handcuffed! Democrat Senator Alex Padilla forcibly removed from Kristi Noem's news conference in Los Angeles

Democrat Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed during an ongoing press conference of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles. Here's what happened.

Shrey Banerjee
Updated13 Jun 2025, 02:28 AM IST
Kristi Noem's press conference in LA saw a major ruckus after Democrat Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed
Kristi Noem's press conference in LA saw a major ruckus after Democrat Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed(REUTERS)

US Senator Alex Padilla, a Democrat, was reportedly handcuffed to the ground and removed by security for attempting to ask a question during Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's press conference in Los Angeles, according to a Reuters report. 

Noem was in Los Angeles to address the ongoing protests against President Donald Trump's immigration policies, which have even seen the deployment of the US National Guard in the Democrat-run state. 

