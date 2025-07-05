Handcuffed for 16 hours with no food or water: How US immigration treated Ward Sakeik at ICE detention centre

Ward Sakeik, a 22-year-old stateless Palestinian woman, was released after nearly five months in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention. She was arrested in February while returning from her honeymoon.

Advertisement

Though born in Saudi Arabia, she had no citizenship since Saudi Arabia doesn’t give citizenship to children of foreigners. Her family moved to Texas on a tourist visa when she was 9.

Their asylum request was denied, leaving them stateless despite living in the US for years. However, the family was allowed to stay by regularly checking in with the US immigration authorities.

Ward has followed US immigration rules since childhood. Still, she was nearly deported twice from the US. The first attempt was during Israel’s airstrikes on Iran. The second happened even after a judge ordered she not be removed from Texas.

Ward had completed her education, started a photography business and got married. She applied for a green card. After the release, she was overjoyed.

Advertisement

“I was overfilled with joy and a little shock. I mean, it was my first time seeing a tree in five months,” she said at a press conference.

“I was like, oh my God, I can touch him without handcuffs and without a glass. It was just freedom,” she said about meeting her American husband, Taahir Shaikh.

Ward Sakeik’s life changed suddenly just 10 days after her wedding. While returning from her honeymoon, she was detained and placed in shackles.

Ward was shifted among three ICE detention centres. She faced poor conditions and had to break her Ramadan fast near a toilet.

Ward Sakeik described poor conditions at the Prairieland detention centre. She said it was dusty, dirty and full of insects like cockroaches and spiders. Beds were rusty, and girls often got bitten.

Advertisement

“I was handcuffed for 16 hours without any water or food on the bus. I was moved around like cattle. And, the US government attempted to dump me in part of the world where I don’t know where I’m going and what I’m doing or anything,” Ward Sakeik told the press.

Advertisement

Ward constantly feared deportation, especially being sent to Israel without documents. She said she was punished for being stateless, which was beyond her control.

“A lot of these women don’t have the money for lawyers or media outreach, So, if you’re watching this, I love you, and I will continue to fight for you every single day,” Ward Sakeik said.

What US government claims The US government claims she was flagged after flying over international waters. However, according to The Guardian, she was returning from the US Virgin Islands, where no passport was needed.

US Officials say she overstayed her visa and had a removal order for years. However, her supporters argue she followed rules and was treated unfairly.