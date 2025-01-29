New allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs emerged this week — with a former employee sharing their personal horror story. Phillip Pines worked as an assistant for the disgraced musician between 2019 and 2021 and recalls being ordered to have sex with a girl to “prove” his “loyalty” during a ‘freak-off’ party.

“I remember hearing the words prove your loyalty to me, (your) King. He grabbed me by the shoulders, gave me a massage like a coach would give a player that’s about to enter the game, handed me a condom, pushed me to a girl that was on the couch, a guest,” Pines recalled.

The details were outlined during an interview with journalist Mara S Campo for a new docuseries called The Fall of Diddy. The four-installment show by Investigation Discovery is currently streaming on several online platforms including Apple TV and Prime Video.

The former assistant recalled “freezing” before the act as he did not know what to do.

“She gave me consent, yeah, nodded her head…I performed for a little bit and then I ran out of there as soon as I didn’t see him in my sight anymore,” he added.

Pines also sued Diddy in December for sexual battery, sexual harassment and sex trafficking — alleging that some of his job duties included covering up the musicians sexual proclivities. Details from the lawsuit obtained by TMZ at the time spoke about parties called 'Wild King Nights' that would involve multiple women and occasionally last for several days.

Combs was arrested in September 2024 on sex trafficking charges. He remains lodged in jail after being denied bail three times. Countless others have also come forward with allegations of sexually assault and other related accusations against the musician.

The indictment against Combs said the music mogul arranged sexual encounters between his victims and male sex workers that he called “Freak Offs” — defined in the indictment as “elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.”