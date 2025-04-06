‘Hands Off!’ anti-Trump protests today: What is it about? Where is it happening? Here’s what we now so far

Hundreds and thousands of protesters flooded the streets of American cities on Saturday, April 5, to demonstrate at the anti-Trump "Hands Off!" rally. These protests against Trump and his advisor Elon Musk unfolded in more than 1,200 locations spread across all 50 states across the country.

Photos and videos showing swarms of protesters marching across the streets have stormed social media.

This is said to be the "biggest day of demonstrations yet by an opposition movement trying to regain its momentum after the shock of the Republican’s first weeks in office," the Associated Press reported.

What are 'Hands Off!' anti-Trump protests about? Crowds marched and rallied in scores of American cities on April 5 as part of the 'Hands Off!' protest or anti-Trump protest. Several demonstrators brandished signs such as “Hands off our democracy” and “Hands off our Social Security.”

“They need to keep their hands off of our Social Security,” said Archer Moran of Port St. Lucie, Florida. “The list of what they need to keep their hands off of is too long,” Moran said. “And it's amazing how soon these protests are happening since he’s taken office.”

These protesters were held against the way President Donald Trump is running the country. In Charlotte, North Carolina, protesters said they were supporting various causes, from Social Security and education to immigration and women's reproductive rights.

Protesters voiced anger over the Trump administration's moves to fire thousands of federal workers, close Social Security Administration field offices, effectively shutter entire agencies, deport immigrants, scale back protections for transgender people and cut funding for health programs, the AP reported.

In Los Angeles, a woman dressed as a character from dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" waved a large flag with the message: "Get out of my uterus," a reference to Trump's anti-abortion policies.

Demonstrators dressed as characters from The Handmaid's Talegather on the National Mall for the nationwide Hands Off protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Where are 'Hands Off' protests being held? Opponents of the Republican president's policies — from government staffing cuts to trade tariffs and eroding civil liberties — rallied in Washington, New York, Houston, Florida, Colorado and Los Angeles, among other locations.

According to reports, protests were held in all the 50 states of the US.

Who organised ‘Hands off’ protest? So-called 'Hands Off!' demonstrations were organised by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LBGTQ advocates, veterans and elections activists. The rallies appeared peaceful, with no immediate reports of arrests.

What did Trump say about the protests? While Trump has not reacted to the protests yet, the White House said in a statement that “President Trump’s position is clear: he will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries."

"Meanwhile, the Democrats’ stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors," the White House said.