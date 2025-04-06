Hands off!: Millions join anti-Trump protests across all 50 US states, viral videos show swarms of crowd with posters

A massive protest took place across American cities on Saturday, April 5. Swarms of Angry protesters hit the streets to demonstrate against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Elon Musk. The protests, dubbed as "Hands Off!" movement, spread across more than 1200 locations in all 50 US states.

Scores of videos and photos from the protests have flooded social media. They show large number of people gathering in Chicago, New York City, Boston, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City among several other areas.

As per reports, thousands chanted “Deport Musk” during a protest in Salt Lake City. In Washington, thousands of demonstrators -- many traveling from across the US -- gathered on the National Mall where dozens of speakers rallied opposition to Trump.

In Denver, Colorado, one man in a large crowd of protesters held up a placard reading "No king for USA." On the West Coast, in the shadow of Seattle's iconic Space Needle, protesters held signs with slogans like “Fight the oligarchy.”

In Boston, demonstrators brandished signs such as “Hands off our democracy” and “Hands off our Social Security.” Several protesters also chanted as they took to the streets in Portland, Oregon, and Los Angeles, where they marched from Pershing Square to City Hall.

And in Berlin, 70-year-old retiree Susanne Fest was quoted by AFP as saying that Trump had created "a constitutional crisis," adding, "The guy is a lunatic."

Netizens react An X user, Bill Madden, posted on X a video of the protest, saying, “Holy s**t! Check out the massive crowd in Boston for the Hands Off protest against Trump's Nazification of America. #HandsOff 🙌🙏💪👏👊👇”

"You’d think nobody cared about all Trump and Elon are doing down here in S. Florida, but Miami is saying Hands Off!#HandsOff2025," a social media user wrote while posting a video of the protest on X.

Another user said, "From coast to coast, Americans are sending a message: Hands off our rights. Hands off our democracy. Hands off our future. This isn’t a protest wave. It’s a political reckoning."

Another commented, “In my 7 years living and reporting in #NYC, I’ve never seen this many people at a march- and that includes the massive #BlackLivesMatter protests during 2020. This #Handoff march is spreading to adjacent streets and there are thousands of people on Fifth avenue. @PIX11News”

