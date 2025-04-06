Hands Off! protests from NYC to Alaska slam Donald Trump’s agenda, Elon Musk’s role in federal cuts: A visual recap

Waves of protest swept across the US on Saturday (April 6) as demonstrators gathered in over 1,200 cities—from New York to Alaska—to rally against President Donald Trump’s sweeping federal cutbacks and the growing influence of billionaire adviser Elon Musk. Under the banner “Hands Off!”, the marches brought together civil rights activists, labor unions, veterans, and families demanding the protection of Social Security, immigrant rights, LGBTQ+ freedoms, and public healthcare. Here is a look at the scenes from coast to coast as thousands rallied under the banner “Hands Off!, to defend rights, services, and democracy.