Hands Off! protests from NYC to Alaska slam Donald Trump’s agenda, Elon Musk’s role in federal cuts: A visual recap

Waves of protest swept across the US on Saturday (April 6) as demonstrators gathered in over 1,200 cities—from New York to Alaska—to rally against President Donald Trump’s sweeping federal cutbacks and the growing influence of billionaire adviser Elon Musk. Under the banner “Hands Off!”, the marches brought together civil rights activists, labor unions, veterans, and families demanding the protection of Social Security, immigrant rights, LGBTQ+ freedoms, and public healthcare. Here is a look at the scenes from coast to coast as thousands rallied under the banner “Hands Off!, to defend rights, services, and democracy.

Representatives of the South Carolina Workers Party participate in a Hands Off protest at the statehouse on April 5, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images/AFP

A demonstrator rounds the corner into the park from Louis Street during a Hands Off rally on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. Hosted by Indivisible Greater Grand Rapids, the demonstration was one of over 50 planned across the state. Arthur H. Trickett-Wile | MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Protesters holds hands during a Hands Off demonstration, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

An aerial view of the crowd during a Hands Off rally on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. Arthur H. Trickett-Wile | MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Demonstrators participate in a Hands Off protest at the statehouse on April 5, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images/AFP

Protestors demonstrate at a Hands Off protest against the Trump administration on April 5, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Protests against Trump administration policies and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are being held nationwide in what organizers are calling a National Day of Action. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP

A protestor holds a sign reading ’Elon Go Back To Your Home Planet’ outside City Hall during a Hands Off protest against the Trump administration on April 5, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP

Elijah Sala (center) of Dallas, chants during a protest on the lawn at Dealy Plaza on April 5, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images/AFP

A demonstrator carries a large papier mache likeness of US President Donald Trump outside the Minnesota State Capitol during the nationwide Hands Off protest against Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in St. Paul, Minnesota, on April 5, 2025. (Photo by Tim Evans / AFP)

Demonstrators march during the nationwide Hands Off protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in New York on April 5, 2025. Thousands of people descended on Washington's National Mall and other cities across the United States in opposition to the policies of Donald Trump, in the largest protests since he returned to the presidency. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Protesters attend a Hands Off rally to demonstrate against U.S. President Donald Trump near the Washington Monument on the National Mall on April 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Mayoral candidate Brad Lander joins thousands of others in New York City in a Hands Off demonstration to voice their opposition to Donald Trump's administration on April 05, 2025, in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP