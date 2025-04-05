‘Hands Off’: Why Americans are protesting against Donald Trump and Elon Musk — in 5 key points

  • From D.C. to Paris, protesters turned out in force against Trump’s return to power. The “Hands Off!” movement, backed by over 150 groups, slammed his sweeping executive orders and plans to overhaul government.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published5 Apr 2025, 09:52 PM IST
Demonstrators gather on the National Mall for the nationwide Hands Off protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, DC, on April 5, 2025. (Photo by Amid FARAHI / AFP)
Demonstrators gather on the National Mall for the nationwide Hands Off protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, DC, on April 5, 2025. (Photo by Amid FARAHI / AFP)(AFP)

Thousands of Americans, joined by demonstrators overseas, took to the streets on Saturday in what organizers called the largest protest against Donald Trump since his return to the White House in January. The "Hands Off!" movement, backed by over 150 activist groups, targeted Trump and his advisor Elon Musk for what critics describe as a sweeping, conservative power grab.

Here’s why protesters are taking to the streets — explained in 5 key points:

1. A national day of resistance

More than 1,200 coordinated protests were held across all 50 states — as well as in Canada, Mexico, and cities in Europe. The rallies mark what organizers expect to be the biggest single-day protest of Trump’s second term, reflecting growing opposition to his rapid-fire policy actions and conservative agenda.

2. Pushback against Project 2025 and Executive Orders

Protesters are rallying against Trump's slew of executive orders, which critics say align with Project 2025 — a right-wing blueprint to overhaul the federal government, expand presidential power, and dismantle key civil service protections. Many see these actions as threats to democratic institutions and civil rights.

3. Global solidarity against Trump’s agenda

Before protests kicked off in the US, demonstrations were already underway in Berlin, Paris, London, and other European cities. American expatriates and allies abroad voiced solidarity with the movement, denouncing Trump’s policies as authoritarian and destructive to democracy.

4. Who is behind the movement?

Progressive groups including Indivisible, MoveOn, Greenpeace, Human Rights Campaign, and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) are spearheading the protests. Their message: to oppose Trump, Musk, and the Republican push to reshape the US in ways that undermine social, environmental, and economic protections.

5. Policy concerns: From Social Security to Gaza

Protesters cite a wide range of concerns — from fears that Trump will gut Social Security and Medicaid, to anger over his stance on immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, and labor protections. Pro-Palestinian groups also joined the protests, linking the administration’s support for Israel’s actions in Gaza to broader human rights issues.

First Published:5 Apr 2025, 09:52 PM IST
