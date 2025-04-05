‘Hands Off’: Why Americans are protesting against Donald Trump and Elon Musk — in 5 key points

Thousands of Americans, joined by demonstrators overseas, took to the streets on Saturday in what organizers called the largest protest against Donald Trump since his return to the White House in January. The "Hands Off!" movement, backed by over 150 activist groups, targeted Trump and his advisor Elon Musk for what critics describe as a sweeping, conservative power grab.

Here’s why protesters are taking to the streets — explained in 5 key points:

1. A national day of resistance More than 1,200 coordinated protests were held across all 50 states — as well as in Canada, Mexico, and cities in Europe. The rallies mark what organizers expect to be the biggest single-day protest of Trump’s second term, reflecting growing opposition to his rapid-fire policy actions and conservative agenda.

2. Pushback against Project 2025 and Executive Orders Protesters are rallying against Trump's slew of executive orders, which critics say align with Project 2025 — a right-wing blueprint to overhaul the federal government, expand presidential power, and dismantle key civil service protections. Many see these actions as threats to democratic institutions and civil rights.

3. Global solidarity against Trump’s agenda Before protests kicked off in the US, demonstrations were already underway in Berlin, Paris, London, and other European cities. American expatriates and allies abroad voiced solidarity with the movement, denouncing Trump’s policies as authoritarian and destructive to democracy.

4. Who is behind the movement? Progressive groups including Indivisible, MoveOn, Greenpeace, Human Rights Campaign, and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) are spearheading the protests. Their message: to oppose Trump, Musk, and the Republican push to reshape the US in ways that undermine social, environmental, and economic protections.