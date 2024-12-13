Hannah Kobayashi, the missing Hawaii photographer, has been found safe, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Her disappearance in Los Angeles had led to a major investigation, with speculation she may have crossed into Mexico. The investigation is now being closed.

Hannah’s current status Although Hannah is reportedly safe, her exact location remains unclear. Sydni revealed, saying, "At this time, my mother and I have not physically seen Hannah. We do not have actual proof of where she is, other than that she is somewhere in Mexico."

She noted that Hannah has only been in phone contact and has expressed no desire to return. She said, "We have only spoken to her over the phone, and she was allegedly found safe with Larie, but at this time, she does not wish to return to us."

This has brought a complex mix of emotions to the family, the sister stated. "We are all extremely relieved and glad that my sister is alive and seemingly okay, but we also have mixed and overwhelming feelings of exhaustion, devastation, and betrayal."

Public appeal for respect and privacy The family is calling for compassion and privacy during this painful period. "We are kindly asking the public to respect our privacy and offer us grace for a moment as we are still grieving," said Sydni.

Sydni also expressed hope that the truth will eventually come to light as the family continues their journey through grief and recovery: "In due time, the truth will surface, and we will all get the answers we truly deserve."

A month in the spotlight: The family’s struggles Sydni began her post by expressing how their lives have been changed over the last month:

"It has been one month since our family was thrust into the spotlight, and the pain inflicted upon us was laid bare for the entire world to see."

From the onset, the immediate family had no information about Hannah’s whereabouts, with only speculation surrounding her disappearance.

Sydni recounted the search efforts "When Hannah first went missing, our father and his best friend flew out to LA immediately after receiving the news. Shortly thereafter, my aunt and uncle from New York joined my dad and his best friend in the search."

Meanwhile, Sydni and her mother remained at home, hoping Hannah might return to Maui or Oahu. Over time, additional family members and Larie joined the search.

Family divisions and media scrutiny Sydni addressed the role of Larie, a self-proclaimed social media influencer, who began taking part in media interviews and became the de facto point of contact for media inquiries, despite opposition from Sydni and her mother: "Larie, a self-proclaimed social media influencer, immediately began participating in multiple interviews and became the self-appointed point of contact for the media. Despite my mother and I not being in support of this, it still happened."

The family expressed their priorities were always focused on the search for Hannah rather than creating media spectacles. she said, "Our priority was finding Hannah, not creating a media circus."

The emotional weight of uncertainty The post offered insight into the emotional toll of a missing loved one: "When a loved one goes missing, you instinctively enter panic mode. Your body switches to fight or flight, and unless you’ve experienced it, you can’t fully comprehend the physical, mental, and emotional toll it takes."

Adding to the pain, the family lost their father to suicide during this ordeal, an event Sydni described as overwhelming: "Losing my father to suicide during this ordeal was more than my soul and heart could bear. I am human. Despite the differences any family has — and we all do — my son, family, and I loved him immensely."

Sydni described the challenges of public scrutiny. "Couple that immeasurable pain with the court of public opinion and the relentless scrutiny that followed, and it’s a challenge no one is prepared to face," said Sydni.

Financial transparency and GoFundMe efforts Sydni emphasized their efforts to remain honest and transparent regarding the financial support received during the search efforts. She said, “Throughout this experience, we have not once lied. We have been honest and forthcoming from the start.”

The family has been using GoFundMe for the search, with all funds being allocated to search costs and related expenses, she said. "While the GoFundMe lists my mother as the beneficiary, we have kept all the receipts to show where the funds have been used: for the search for my sister."

They also added funeral expenses to the campaign following their father’s sudden passing, Sydni further stated. "When my father suddenly passed away, I added his funeral expenses and arrangements to the campaign as next of kin."

She concluded by expressing gratitude to those who have supported them throughout.