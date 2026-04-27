Happy Birthday FLOTUS! White House wishes ‘amazing’ Melania Trump in X post

Happy Birthday, FLOTUS! The White House wished the “amazing” US first lady, Melania Trump, a happy birthday with an X post. Melania turned 56 on Sunday, 26 April.

In a late birthday post, the White House shared a picture of US President Donald Trump and Melania from the black-tie gala on Saturday night and wrote: “Happy Birthday to our amazing First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump!”

Also Read | SNL cold open spoofs Melania Trump over Jeffrey Epstein remarks

The birthday post came after her husband, President Trump, spoke to reporters about her reaction to the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night, April 25.

Advertisement

Melania “knew immediately what happened” and declared, "That's a bad noise," when shots were fired inside the Washington Hilton venue, recalled Trump during a press conference.

"Melania was cognizant," he said. "It was a rather traumatic experience for her."

Melania ‘was doing a terrific job’ Donald Trump told the reporters that Melania has always been aware of the safety threats associated with his role as the US president.

“The first lady was doing a terrific job. She loves the country. She recognizes it better than any," he said. “But she told me numerous times, she said, ‘You are in a dangerous job.’”

Melania's birthday last year Last year, on her birthday, Melania spent time in Vatican City for the late Pope Francis’ funeral.

Advertisement

According to a PEOPLE report, citing sources, Melania, a "quiet" Catholic, had "no issue" spending the day mourning the pontiff instead of celebrating her birthday.

"She respected the pope," the source said. “It is a sad time for Catholics around the world, and the first lady is honoured to go to the funeral.”

About the 25 April attack The 25 April shooting incident marks the third possible attempt on Donald Trump's life, after he was shot in the ear at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July 2024 and had an assassination attempt at his Florida golf course in September 2024.

Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Cabinet officials were rushed out as the incident unfolded. Other attendees hid under tables, PEOPLE's reporter inside the dinner said.

Advertisement

Recounting the tense moments, Trump said, “When they said, 'Drop down,' that meant trouble... I listened to what they said... 'Sir, please drop down,'” explaining how he initially walked towards safety before complying fully with instructions. “I was about halfway there when they said, 'Please go down to the floor,' so I dropped to the floor. So did the First Lady,” he added.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, of Torrance, California. He travelled by Amtrak train from Los Angeles to Chicago and then to Washington, checking into the Hilton on Friday, acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

Blanche also said that Trump and top members of his administration were the likely targets.

Trump, who had boycotted the media gala in the past, has requested that the dinner be rescheduled within 30 days. White House Correspondents' Association President Weijia Jiang of CBS said the group's board would determine their next steps.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)