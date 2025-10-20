Happy Diwali 2025: New York City kicks off week-long festivities with cultural performances

As the chill of October settles over New York City and Halloween decorations fill the streets, another festival is preparing to illuminate the city — Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights.

Across New York, the spirit of Diwali is set to shine through a week of vibrant celebrations, rich flavours, and cultural performances. From classical dance showcases to gourmet feasts, the city’s communities are coming together to mark one of the most joyous festivals on the global calendar.

Flushing Town Hall (Queens)

Date: Saturday, October 18 | Time: 12–4 PM

The 11th Annual Celebration of Lights features Indian food stalls, Kathak dance, classical Indian music, and art workshops. A vibrant family-friendly event celebrating the diversity of Indian culture.

The Seaport (Manhattan)

Date: Monday, 20 October | Time: 3–6 PM

A free Diwali celebration with DIY diya-making, a puppet show, storytelling, dance workshops, and live performances. Registration is recommended due to high demand.

KEBABISHQ (East Village)

Date: Saturday, 18 October | Time: 1–2 PM

Enjoy a complimentary Kebab Rice Bowl, featuring KEBABISHQ’s signature 24-hour marinated kebabs — a delicious nod to the spirit of sharing that defines Diwali.

Passerine (Flatiron)

Michelin-starred chef Chetan Shetty celebrates Diwali all season with a special menu inspired by classic Indian flavours — including chicken ghee roast, corn bhajji, and Gilded Flame cocktails.

Tamarind Tribeca (99 Hudson St.)

Celebrate with the debut of the Tamarind Pani Puri cocktail — a frozen Mumbai Cosmopolitan paired with pani puri spheres filled with zesty, spiced flavours. A playful blend of street food and high-end mixology.

As the city lights up with diyas, laughter, and music, Diwali in New York is more than a cultural showcase — it’s a celebration of unity, renewal, and joy.

Falling this year on October 20, Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. While rooted in Hindu tradition, it is also observed by Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists, and has become a symbol of renewal and togetherness for people of all backgrounds.

Whether you join a dance workshop, share a festive meal, or simply light a lamp at home, this Festival of Lights reminds everyone that even in the heart of autumn, brightness always finds its way back.