Happy Thanksgiving 2024: Best wishes to share with loved ones

  • The Thanksgiving day is celebrate to honour the early settlers and Native Americans who came together to have a historic harvest feast

Published27 Nov 2024
Thanksgiving Day is a national holiday in the US.
Thanksgiving Day is a national holiday in the US.(REUTERS)

Happy Thanksgiving 2024: Every year, on the fourth Thursday of November, people in the United States celebrate Thanksgiving. This year it will be observed on November 28.

The day is celebrated to honour the early settlers and Native Americans who came together to have a historic harvest feast.

History and Significance

Long before the settlers arrived on the East Coast of the United States, the area was inhabited by many Native American tribes. The area surrounding the site of the first Thanksgiving, now known as southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Rhode Island, had been the home of the Wampanoag people for more than 12,000 years.

The people who comprised the Plymouth Colony were a group of English Protestants called Puritans who wanted to break away from the Church of England. These separatists initially moved to Holland. However, after 12 years of financial struggle, they received funds from English merchants to sail across the Atlantic Ocean in 1620 and settle in a new place.

During that time, Thanksgiving was observed in a much different manner. It brought together the people to express gratitude for the assistance given by the Wampanoag Native Americans and to celebrate the Pilgrims' having survived a harsh winter and struggle with disease and lack of food when they arrived in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Thanksgiving 2024 wishes

  1. May your Thanksgiving be bountiful with reasons to be grateful. Happy Thanksgiving.
  2. I am so grateful to call you a friend. Happy Thanksgiving!
  3. I love Thanksgiving because it brings loved ones together. I feel happy to be able to spend the day with you. Happy Thanksgiving.
  4. We so appreciate the joy you bring to our lives. Happy Thanksgiving 2024
  5. Happy Thanksgiving. I am thankful for many things in this life. But you, my dear, are the best one among them.

  • On this Thanksgiving, let us all enjoy the delicious turkey, pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, and other delicacies, and pray for everyone’s good health and good life.
  • I'm grateful for good health, my lungs for keeping me breathing, my heart for tirelessly beating, and my body - the vessel that allows me to get through life. Happy Thanksgiving.
  • May Thanksgiving and the rest of the year remind us to be grateful for what we have. Happy Thanksgiving!
  • May the pie be sweet, but the moments with each of you be even sweeter. Grateful for every one of you. Happy Turkey Day! Happy Thanksgiving!
  • This Thanksgiving, we are reminded of just how grateful we are for you. Happy Thanksgiving!
  • Wishing Happy Thanksgiving to you and your loved ones. Extending good health, good times, and a good life.
  • Happy Thanksgiving. This Thanksgiving is an opportunity to get together, enjoy, and show gratitude toward others.
  • On this Thanksgiving, I feel thankful for the person you are and everything you do for me. I can't wait to sit down to a delicious meal together! Happy Thanksgiving.
  • Thanksgiving2024: On this Thanksgiving, let us gather and express gratitude towards the positive aspects of life.

