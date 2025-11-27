Happy Thanksgiving 2025: 50+ wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings to share with your friends, family & colleagues

Happy Thanksgiving 2025: Thanksgiving is marked as a national holiday. It is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. This year, it falls on November 27. It is, at heart, a harvest holiday. It is also an annual national holiday in the United States. It is the day Americans come together, celebrate with meals consisting of various dishes, and thank the year that has passed.

The first Thanksgiving was celebrated in 1621 by the Pilgrims and the Native Americans. On 3 October 1863, President Abraham Lincoln had proclaimed a national day of Thanksgiving. However, after a joint resolution of Congress in 1941, President Franklin D Roosevelt issued a proclamation in 1942 designating Thanksgiving Day on the fourth Thursday in November.

Thanksgiving is an opportunity to pause and appreciate people and moments. A heartfelt message can go a long way. Here is a list of Thanksgiving messages you can share with your friends, family and colleagues.

Happy Thanksgiving wishes for family — Thankful for a family that fills my life with love, laughter, and support. Happy Thanksgiving

— Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family. May all the good things of life be yours throughout the coming year. Happy Thanksgiving

— I hope you spend your Thanksgiving day surrounded by your favourite people and you get to enjoy your favourite food. Happy Thanksgiving

— Have a day full of peace, love and joy. Happy Thanksgiving

— I'm thankful for a lot of things, but I'm most thankful for you. Happy Thanksgiving!

— I am so deeply thankful for you. Happy Thanksgiving!

— Thanksgiving is a time of reflection for all our blessings. Your friendship counts for so much. Happy Thanksgiving!

— Happy Thanksgiving! I am so grateful that I have such an incredible family. Thank you so much for all the incredible things you have done for me. Happy Thanksgiving!

— Wishing you a Thanksgiving full of joy—grateful for every moment we share together.

— I am blessed to call you family. Happy Thanksgiving to the ones who mean the most.

— May our home be filled with warmth and gratitude today and always. Happy Thanksgiving!

— So thankful for the memories we’ve made and the ones still to come. Happy Thanksgiving, family!

Happy Thanksgiving wishes for friends — I’m grateful for friends like you who make life brighter. Happy Thanksgiving!

— Thanksgiving reminds me how lucky I am to have you in my life. Happy Thanksgiving!

— Friendship is one of life’s greatest gifts—thanks for being part of mine. Happy Thanksgiving!

— To my dear friend: you make every season better. Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving wishes for colleagues.

— Thankful to work with such wonderful colleagues. Happy Thanksgiving!

— Your hard work and support mean so much. Happy Thanksgiving!

— Grateful for a team that inspires and uplifts. Happy Thanksgiving!

— Wishing you joy, peace, and good food this Thanksgiving. Happy Thanksgiving!

— Thank you for your dedication and teamwork. Happy Thanksgiving!

— Thank you for bringing your positive attitude to work every day. Happy Thanksgiving!

— I want to express my appreciation for you. Keep rocking! Happy Thanksgiving!

— On this Happy Thanksgiving, I want to appreciate and thank you for all the help. Working with you has been an amazing opportunity. Happy Thanksgiving!

Thank You messages for Thanksgiving — We’re thankful for your trust in us. Your support means everything. Happy Thanksgiving!

— Your support means everything. Thanks for being part of our journey. Happy Thanksgiving!

— Grateful for the opportunity and your guidance. You have always been helpful and kind. Happy Thanksgiving!

— Appreciate your contribution in our journey and growth. Your support means everything. Happy Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving wishes for partner — You’re one of my biggest blessings—thank you for being you. Happy Thanksgiving!

— My heart is full of gratitude for our love and for you. Happy Thanksgiving

— Thankful today and every day for the love we share. Happy Thanksgiving!

Inspirational Thanksgiving quotes — May your Thanksgiving be filled with peace, gratitude, and meaningful moments. Happy Thanksgiving!

— Sending warm wishes for a holiday full of blessings and joy. Happy Thanksgiving!

— Gratitude turns what we have into enough—wishing you a beautiful Thanksgiving.

— May your home be filled with love, your heart with gratitude, and your table with good food.

— Wishing you a Thanksgiving overflowing with little joys and big blessings.

Short messages for Thanksgiving — Happy Thanksgiving! Grateful for you. Happy Thanksgiving!

— Wishing you warmth, love, and gratitude today. Happy Thanksgiving!

— Hope your Thanksgiving is full of joy and great memories. Happy Thanksgiving!

— Blessings to you and yours family. Happy Thanksgiving!

General Thanksgiving messages I wish we could spend the day together! Happy Thanksgiving!

Enjoy good vibes, great food and fun-filled day. Happy Thanksgiving!

May your table be surrounded by loved ones and your heart with gratitude this Thanksgiving.

May the spirit of Thanksgiving bring you love, laughter, and a warm heart. Happy Thanksgiving!

Here's to love, laughter, and beautiful moments. Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving to my favorite people ever.

Have a great day full of love, laughter, and beautiful moments. Happy Thanksgiving!

Sending you my warm wishes from home to home and heart to heart. Happy Thanksgiving!

A very Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family as you celebrate with joy and thankfulness. Happy Thanksgiving!

May your day be full of gratitude and joy today and everyday. Happy Thanksgiving!