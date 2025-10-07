‘Happy to work with Democrats’ – Did Donald Trump soften his stance as deadlocked Senate again fails to pass funding?

As the US government shutdown stretches into its seventh day, President Donald Trump’s unexpected overture to Democrats — saying he is “happy to work” with them on healthcare — hints at a possible recalibration in tone amid deepening partisan gridlock.

The Senate on Monday again failed to pass two bills to fund the US government, and Republicans and Democrats appear locked in a stalemate as the Trump administration threatens layoffs while the shutdown enters its seventh day.

Trump strikes an unexpected note of compromise As the United States government entered its second week of shutdown on Monday, President Donald Trump appeared to strike a surprising conciliatory note. In a post on Truth Social, the president declared he would be “happy to work with Democrats” on healthcare — an overture that stood out against his usual combative tone towards the opposition party.

The message came as Washington DC’s budget crisis deepened, paralysing key government functions and threatening tens of thousands of federal jobs. The shutdown began after Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on a spending bill, with disputes over healthcare funding and federal workforce cuts at the centre of the impasse.

Trump’s Truth Social post, which many analysts saw as an attempt to shift political blame, read:

“Democrats have SHUT DOWN the United States Government right in the midst of one of the most successful Economies, including a Record Stock Market, that our Country has ever had. This has sadly affected so many programs, services, and other elements of Society that Americans rely on — And it should not have happened. I am happy to work with the Democrats on their Failed Healthcare Policies, or anything else, but first they must allow our Government to re-open. In fact, they should open our Government tonight!”

The message blended accusation with compromise — signalling Trump’s readiness to negotiate while doubling down on claims that Democrats are to blame for the crisis.

US Govt shutdown: What caused the latest budget impasse? The stalemate began when the Senate failed to pass two competing funding bills designed to keep the government open. Republicans first rejected a Democratic proposal that would have extended funding while preserving key subsidies for the Affordable Care Act — the centrepiece of Democratic healthcare policy — in a 50–45 vote largely along party lines.

A second measure, backed by Republicans and endorsed by the Trump White House, also fell short. The “clean” continuing resolution, which would have maintained current funding levels until 21 November, was blocked after a 52–42 vote — eight votes short of the 60 needed to break a filibuster.

The voting patterns underscored the deep divisions in the Senate. Democratic Senators John Fetterman (Pennsylvania) and Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada) joined Independent Senator Angus King (Maine) in supporting the Republican bill, while Republican Senator Rand Paul (Kentucky) was the sole member of his party to oppose it.

US govt shutdown: Are layoffs now inevitable? As the shutdown continues, fears of mass layoffs across the federal workforce are mounting. The Trump administration has hinted at significant job cuts, presenting them as a cost-saving measure amid what it calls “bureaucratic bloat” left by previous Democratic governments.

At Monday’s press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated that the administration was preparing for the worst:

“The Office of Management and Budget is continuing to work with agencies on who unfortunately is going to have to be laid off if this shutdown continues.”

The comment confirmed growing speculation that the administration may use the shutdown as leverage to downsize federal departments — a strategy some within the Republican Party have openly endorsed.

Vice President JD Vance, however, sought to counter this perception, insisting there was no political targeting involved. “We’re not targeting federal agencies based on politics,” he said during a White House briefing last week.

But House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared to contradict that reassurance, telling reporters that the ongoing standoff could ultimately “benefit” Republicans. “The longer this goes on, the more pain will be inflicted,” Johnson said, adding in a radio interview that the shutdown could allow the GOP to “make additional cuts to the federal workforce.”

A tactical shift or genuine change of tone for Trump? For observers, Trump’s sudden willingness to “work with Democrats” may reflect less a policy shift and more a calculated effort to reposition himself politically. With polls showing public frustration over the shutdown and concerns about economic disruption, the president’s softer language could be aimed at moderating his image without abandoning his hardline stance.

Political analysts suggest Trump’s message is designed to frame him as the pragmatic party in the standoff — one willing to negotiate while accusing Democrats of obstruction. Yet, the reality on Capitol Hill tells a different story: both sides remain entrenched, and there is little indication that bipartisan talks are making progress.

“Trump is trying to appear reasonable without conceding ground,” said a Washington-based policy strategist. “It’s a way to look presidential while keeping the blame elsewhere.”

US govt shutdown: What happens next? With both funding bills defeated, the path forward remains uncertain. The federal shutdown — now in its seventh day — has already disrupted public services, delayed pay for government employees, and rattled markets that had been buoyant for much of Trump’s term.

The administration’s next steps may depend on the political fallout. If the economic cost mounts and public patience wanes, pressure could grow on both sides to reach a temporary funding compromise. But for now, the White House seems prepared to wait out the Democrats — even as the president hints at cooperation.