Harris says Putin would ’eat’ Trump ’for lunch’

Kamala Harris on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of coddling strongmen like Russia's president, saying the former US leader would "give up" in the face of pressure from Vladimir Putin, who would "eat you for lunch."

"Putin would be sitting in Kyiv with his eyes on the rest of Europe, starting with Poland," Harris said in her presidential debate with Trump, noting “how quickly you would give up for the sake of favor and what you think is a friendship with what is known to be a dictator who would eat you for lunch.”