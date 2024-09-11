Harris says Putin would ’eat’ Trump ’for lunch’

  • Kamala Harris on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of coddling strongmen like Russia's president, saying the former US leader would ‘give up’ in the face of pressure from Vladimir Putin, who would 'eat you for lunch.'

AFP
Updated11 Sep 2024, 08:44 AM IST
Harris says Putin would 'eat' Trump 'for lunch'
Harris says Putin would ’eat’ Trump ’for lunch’(AP)

Kamala Harris on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of coddling strongmen like Russia's president, saying the former US leader would "give up" in the face of pressure from Vladimir Putin, who would "eat you for lunch."

"Putin would be sitting in Kyiv with his eyes on the rest of Europe, starting with Poland," Harris said in her presidential debate with Trump, noting “how quickly you would give up for the sake of favor and what you think is a friendship with what is known to be a dictator who would eat you for lunch.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 08:44 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsHarris says Putin would ’eat’ Trump ’for lunch’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    445.20
    03:58 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    27.35 (6.55%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.85 (4.4%)

    Tata Steel

    149.45
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    285.80
    03:49 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    4.25 (1.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aether Industries

    1,059.45
    03:53 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    90.05 (9.29%)

    Allcargo Logistics

    71.09
    03:50 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.58 (8.52%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    758.65
    03:42 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    54.45 (7.73%)

    Linde India

    7,900.00
    03:29 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    528.45 (7.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue