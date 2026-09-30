Harry and Meghan’s $14.5 million California mansion: What happens to it after UK move?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not planning to sell or rent out their $14.5 million California mansion for now, despite relocating their family to the UK, according to a report by Page Six.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in the UK since late August after moving their family to the Cotswolds area outside London. However, their 18,000-square-foot Montecito estate is set to remain under their ownership, with people continuing to maintain the property.

“No one is moving in,” a source told Page Six on Tuesday (September 29). “There are folks still maintaining the property.”

Harry and Meghan keeping Montecito mansion for now The latest development comes amid speculation that Harry and Meghan could either sell or rent out the sprawling California property after establishing their base in Britain.

The couple purchased the mansion in 2020 and have since used it as their primary US home.

The property reportedly includes nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms across roughly 18,000 square feet. Its amenities include a tennis court, tea house, swimming pool, children's cottage, rose gardens and a two-bedroom guest residence.

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Why Harry and Meghan moved back to UK Harry and Meghan have been in Britain since late August, with the move reportedly bringing them closer to Harry's father, King Charles III.

Page Six citing a source stated that the King's health situation was a major factor behind the family's decision to relocate. The move included their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Their return to Britain has, however, involved some challenges.

Harry and Meghan reportedly withdrew their children from their first school only two days after the new term began. According to Page Six, security-related commuting difficulties were among the issues behind the decision.

Meghan also reportedly faced a privacy issue after her personal phone number was leaked in a WhatsApp group involving parents.

Harry later addressed his family's adjustment to life in Britain during an Invictus Games charity event on September 25.

The Duke said his children were “happy” at their new school and added, “It’s been great to be back on British soil.”

Will Harry and Meghan eventually sell the mansion? While the Montecito property is not currently being sold or rented out, speculation about its future has continued.

The New York Post citing a source previously said that there had been discussions about potentially selling the property after Harry and Meghan relocated to Britain. The report cited around $600,000 in mortgage payments and taxes as a factor in the possible decision.

For now, however, the couple appear to be retaining the California home.

Meanwhile, Meghan has been settling into life in the UK as well, with reports of her attending Pilates classes in Oxfordshire.

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