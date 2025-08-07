Harsh Goenka hits out at Trump after 25% additional tariff, says ‘India bows to none’

Industrialist Harsh Goenka on Thursday responded to the United States' decision to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, stating that India bows to none in the face of such measures.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India.

In a post on X, Goenka said, “You can tariff our exports, but not our sovereignty. Raise your tariffs- we’ll raise our resolve, find better alternatives, and build self-reliance. 🇮🇳 India bows to none.”

According to the order issued by the White House, Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States. After the order, the total tariff on Indian goods will be 50 per cent. While the initial duty becomes effective on August 7, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days and will be imposed on all Indian goods imported into the US, except for goods already in transit or those meeting specific exemptions.

The 25 per cent “Reciprocal Tariff, Adjusted” imposed on India came into effect beginning Thursday.

Trump had said in the executive order that some trading partners have agreed to, or are on the verge of agreeing to, meaningful trade and security commitments with the United States, thus signalling their sincere intentions to permanently remedy trade barriers and to align with the United States on economic and national security matters.

The tariff modifications will be “effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 am Eastern Daylight Time 7 days after the date of this order.”

The tariffs in the list ranged from 10 per cent to 40 per cent, with Japan being charged 15 per cent, Laos and Myanmar (40 per cent each), Pakistan (19 per cent), Sri Lanka (20 per cent) and the United Kingdom (10 per cent).