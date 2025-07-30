Harvard agrees to share employment records of thousands of staff with Trump administration | What we know so far

Harvard University announced on Tuesday that it would comply with the Trump administration’s request to hand over employment records for thousands of its staff members. However, the university clarified that it is currently withholding records related to positions exclusively held by students.

Advertisement

Harvard in an email to its employees sent on Tuesday said it received a notice earlier this month received a notice of inspection and a related subpoena from the Department of Homeland Security. The authorities want to I-9 or Employment Verification forms as well as supporting documentation for Harvard employees.

The I-9 forms issued by US Citizenship and Immigration Services can be used to verify the identity and authorisation of employment for people having a work permit in the US, as per the agency's website.

Harvard said federal regulations entitle the government to access a U.S. employer's paperwork, including information on employment eligibility.

Trump-Harvard dispute Harvard has been embroiled in a legal fight with the Trump administration to have its billions of dollars of frozen federal funds restored. It sued the Trump administration earlier this year.

Advertisement

The president has threatened universities with federal funding cuts over pro-Palestinian protests against U.S. ally Israel's war in Gaza, climate initiatives, transgender policies and diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Rights advocates have raised concerns over free speech, due process and academic freedom.

Harvard said that, for now, it was not sharing records with the government for people employed in roles only available to students as it was determining if such a request complied with privacy protection requirements.

The New York Times reported on Monday that Harvard was open to spending up to $500 million to end its dispute with the government. That amount was more than twice what Columbia University agreed to pay last week to resolve federal probes.

The newspaper said negotiators were still discussing the financial details of the Harvard deal and that Harvard opposed allowing an outside monitor to oversee the deal.

Advertisement

On Monday, the government initiated a probe into Duke University and the Duke Law Journal to determine if the journal's selection of its editors gave preferences to candidates from minority communities.