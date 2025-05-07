Harvard ‘corrects’ Trump secretary Linda McMahon's letter threatening future research grants

The Donald Trump administration, sought to compel Harvard University to return to the negotiating table by notifying the nation’s oldest and wealthiest college that it would be ineligible for any new federal grants. The move was communicated in a rather contentious letter from education secretary Linda McMahon. However, Harvard University edited the letter professor-style and sent it back to McMahon with the errors noted in red pen, according to a few posts made to X with a picture of the marked-up three pages.

Advertisement

The letter that was posted by McMahon on X (formerly Twitter), was addressed to Harvard's president Dr. Alan Garber.

Also Read | Trump administration says Harvard will receive no new grants until...

'Harvard is engaging in a systemic (sic) pattern of violating federal law,' McMahon wrote in her letter, which both the university and others who edited the letter noted was likely meant to say 'systematic.'

'Where do many of these 'students' come from, who are they, how do they get into Harvard, or even into our country—and why is there so much HATE?' Secretary McMahon continued in the opening paragraph.

Also Read | Trump Blocks Harvard From New Research Funding in Latest Blow

Advertisement

Social media users said that Harvard has 'won' this round of the war with the Donald Trump administration because of the numerous mistakes in the letter. Some even asked if it was written by an AI.

Read More

One correspondent with Independent commented on X, "Whoever wrote this is barely literate'.

McMahon wrote 'Federal Government,' which critics said was improper because she capitalized the letters 'F' and 'G' when it is not a proper noun.

Other corrections include highlighting run-on and incomplete sentences, inconsistent verb tenses, and irregular capitalisation.

Linda McMahon’s three-page letter, which employed the use of capital letters for emphasis, was filled with familiar complaints echoed by Donald Trump and other conservative critics of Harvard.

The missive from Linda McMahon said the Ivy League college had “made a mockery of this country’s higher education system.” It accused the university of “ugly racism,” mentioned “humiliating plagiarism scandals” and lashed out at the university’s leadership. Advertisement

“At its best, a university should fulfill the highest ideals of our nation, and enlighten the thousands of hopeful students who walk through its magnificent gates,” McMahon wrote. “But Harvard has betrayed its ideal.”

Also Read | Donald Trump orders crackdown on foreign funding of Universities

Donald Trump versus Harvard No university in the United States stands in starker opposition to the Donald Trump government than Harvard.

Last month, the Trump administration presented Harvard with a series of stringent demands, including calls for audits of professors to detect plagiarism, mandatory reporting to federal authorities of any international students accused of misconduct, and the appointment of an independent overseer to ensure that academic departments uphold “viewpoint diversity.”