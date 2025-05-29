‘Harvard is a disaster,’ says Donald Trump, demands 15% cap on admissions of foreign students

US President Donald Trump doubled down on his attacks against Harvard University by suggesting that the institution cap the number of foreign students it admits at 15 per cent..

Trump said, "... We don't want to see shopping centres explode. We don't want to see the kind of riots that you had, and I'll tell you what, many of those students didn't go anywhere, many of those students were troublemakers caused by the radical left."

The US President claimed that Harvard admits nearly 31 per cent of foreign students. Seeking further details on such students, Trump said, “Harvard has to show us their lists. They have foreign students - almost 31 per cent of their students. We want to know where those students come from, whether they are troublemakers, and what countries they come from... You're going to see some very radical people. They're taking people from areas of the world that are very radicalised, and we don't want them making trouble in our country.”

He asserted that other countries are not funding Harvard, in contrast to the United States. Sharing an example, Trump said, “So I saw yesterday that in the middle of the UK, there was a nice young man who wants to go back to school at Harvard, and he looked good to me. But I want to check his passport. These countries aren't helping us; they're not investing in Harvard, and we are. So why would 31 per cent? Why would a number be so big? I think they should have a cap of maybe around 15 per cent.”

‘Harvard has been a disaster,’ says Trump He further added, “Harvard has been a disaster. They've taken $ 5 billion+... And by the way, they're totally anti-semitic at Harvard, and some other colleges too. It's been exposed, very exposed, and I think they're dealing very badly. Every time they fight, they lose another 250 million dollars... I think this is what everyone's coming up to me saying, we love the idea of trade schools with that kind of money and money from others, but money from them. You can have the best trade schools anywhere in the world... They can only be used for trade schools, and they'll teach people how to build AI...”

