FBI steps in after ‘intentional’ explosion rocks Harvard Medical School; 2 seen fleeing

Harvard University has released pictures of the suspects who are believed to have caused an “intentional” explosion at the Medical School building early Saturday morning. The unknown device detonated on the fourth floor of the Goldenson Building on Harvard’s Longwood Campus main quad shortly before 3 am; however no injuries were reported in relation to the incident, The Harvard Crimson reported.

Two men wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts were seen rushing out of the building at the time of the incident. The Boston Globe reported that a university officer tried to stop them but, after failing, went into the building to investigate the alarm.

The Boston Fire Department Arson Unit responded to the incident and determined the explosion to be intentional.

HMS administrators confirmed that the building “has been cleared and remains open,” except for the fourth floor, according to an email obtained by The Crimson that was sent to HMS staff based in Goldenson. The message, sent around 6 p.m., did not specify which laboratories or offices were affected.

Employees were also advised to avoid the campus until Monday unless their presence was essential.

“If you had not intended to or do not need to come to campus this weekend, you should not come in,” the email stated.

Catalano declined to provide any remarks beyond HUPD’s emailed statements. A Boston Police Department spokesperson also declined to comment on the matter, while a spokesperson for the Boston Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

The FBI has joined Boston police and fire officials in investigating the incident. “The FBI is on the scene and we’re assisting our partners at the Harvard University Police Department with what is a very active investigation,” Boston FBI spokesperson Kristen Setera told USA Today.

