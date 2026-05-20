Harvard moves to limit A grades in undergraduate courses to strengthen academic standards

Harvard University faculty have voted to impose a strict cap on A grades beginning in fall 2027, marking one of the institution’s most aggressive efforts in decades to combat grade inflation and redefine academic standards.

Under the new policy, A grades in undergraduate courses will generally be limited to about 20% of enrolled students, with instructors allowed limited flexibility to award up to four additional A grades in a class.

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The move comes after years of debate over whether grades at elite universities have become too inflated to meaningfully distinguish exceptional academic work.

What did Harvard approve? Faculty members approved the proposal by a vote of 458-201.

The new grading framework will:

-Cap A-range grades at roughly 20% of a class

-Allow instructors flexibility for up to four extra A grades

-Take effect beginning in fall 2027

Faculty also approved a second proposal changing how internal honors and awards are calculated.

Instead of relying heavily on GPA, Harvard will use average percentile rankings to determine academic distinctions. However, faculty rejected a third proposal that would have allowed some courses to opt out of the A cap system under special grading formats.

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Why is Harvard doing this? The central issue is grade inflation.

According to Harvard Dean of Undergraduate Education Amanda Claybaugh, more than 60% of undergraduate grades during the 2024-25 academic year were A grades.

Critics inside the university argued that such high concentrations of top grades made it increasingly difficult to distinguish:

-Exceptional work

-Strong but ordinary performance

-Minimal mastery of material

Supporters of the reform said Harvard transcripts were losing signaling value for employers, graduate schools and scholarship committees.

The faculty subcommittee behind the proposal argued that an A grade should once again represent “extraordinary distinction” rather than becoming the norm.

How Harvard changed the proposal before the vote The final version was softened after months of debate.

Key revisions included:

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-Delaying implementation until fall 2027

-Separating the grading cap and honors-ranking system into separate votes

-Adding flexibility through the “plus four” rule

Faculty also considered — but ultimately rejected — more complicated formulas that would have imposed tighter limits in smaller classes.

Move crucial to restoring academic standards Dean Amanda Claybaugh described the vote as a “consequential” moment for the university, saying the reform could help restore confidence in Harvard’s academic standards and potentially influence grading debates at other institutions across the US.

Members of the faculty subcommittee behind the proposal said the grading cap would help restore the credibility of a Harvard transcript.

“This matters for our students above all. A Harvard A grade will now tell them, as well as employers and graduate schools, something real about what a student has achieved,” they wrote. “An A will once again be what Harvard’s guidelines have long said it is: a mark of extraordinary distinction.”

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