‘Harvard not behaving well’: Donald Trump doubles down on University, says ‘won’t give it any more grants’

US President Donald Trump has indicated that his administration may halt grants to Harvard University, which has not followed his directives.

"And it looks like we are not going to be giving them any more grants, right Linda?" new agency Reuters quoted Trump's remarks, who referred to US Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

“A grant is at our discretion and they are really not behaving well. So it's too bad,” he added.

The University had previously rejected a list of demands of the Trump administration that aimed to curb diversity initiatives and fight anti-semitism.

‘A liberal mess,’ Trump on Harvard Earlier, Donald Trump called Harvard an “Anti-Semitic, Far Left Institution,” as the University files a lawsuit against his administration. "The place is a Liberal mess," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, also stating that the university has admitted students "from all over the World that want to rip our Country apart."

Trump administration's claim on Harvard The Trump administration has repeatedly called out Harvard University over pro-Palestinian protests on the campus against Israel, a US ally.

Actions against Harvard The Trump administration has taken several actions against the university. A formal review over nearly $9 billion in federal funding for Harvard was initiated, a university ban on diversity, equity and inclusion practices was demanded, and a crackdown on some pro-Palestinian groups were some of the measures.

Additionally, the administration asked for further details on the foreign ties of the University, proposed to remove its tax-exempt status and its ability to enroll foreign students.

The US administration further froze $2.3 billion in federal funding for the University. Following this, Harvard sued the Trump administration.

In addition to Harvard, Donald Trump threatened other educational institutions with federal funding cuts over issues like pro-Palestinian protests, DEI, climate initiatives and transgender rights.

Harvard in talks to sell $1 bn private equity fund Harvard University's endowment is in talks to sell a private equity fund worth $1 billion as US President Donald Trump freezes federal funds to the institution, Reuters reported citing a person familiar with the matter.