Harvard seeks alumni support after nearly $2.6 billion fund freeze by Trump admin: ‘Time to speak up’

Harvard University President Alan Garber is seeking the support of alumni for the institution over the standoff with the Donald Trump administration for three things: their attention, their voices and their money, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The oldest and richest university in the United States is currently engaged in an escalating fight with the Trump administration, which has frozen over $2.6 billion in funds for Harvard for its handling of antisemitism on campus. The report quoted a message to “alumni and friends” on Monday, where Garber asked Harvard’s supporters to donate to the Presidential Priorities Fund, which aims to fill in spending gaps amid the funding freeze to support the university's core teaching and research functions.

“I am grateful to everyone who stands with Harvard as we continue to pursue our mission, drive progress, and serve the public good,” Garber said in the message. “Now is the time to speak up and lend your support to institutions that have contributed so much to our nation and our world.”

Harvard has a $53 billion endowment, most of which has been allocated for specific purposes, such as financial aid.

Garber asked alumni to donate to the schools from which they graduated. He also asked them to stay informed by reading his missives and keeping track of the research that is under threat from the funding cuts. A separate fund displayed on the Harvard University alumni website allows the president to allocate funds toward sustaining research projects.

Harvard is suing the Trump administration regarding the alleged “unconstitutional demands” that threaten its independence. A wide range of projects are caught in the middle of political and legal fights. This includes research on tuberculosis, early detection of Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS, and methods for reducing the side effects of radiation. Advertisement

Harvard has revamped its main website to display the projects at risk due to the tussle with the Trump administration. Garber requested the alumni to share their own stories and defend the university and higher education more broadly, “as an engine of American progress and a force for good in people’s lives” in everyday conversations, on social media and to their elected representatives.