Harvard shooting: Shots fired near University campus, police responds - here's what we know

Shots were fired in a neighbourhood near Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Friday morning (local time).

Harvard University has issued a statement saying an unidentified person on a bike shot another one on Sherman Street, near Danehy Park, following which the former headed towards Garden Street.

The university had issued a shelter-in-place directive after the shooting, but later rescinded the same.

“Cambridge Police has communicated that there is no ongoing public safety risk at this time," an emergency alert by Harvard said at around 11 am, as per Boston Herald, adding, “The shelter in place is lifted. Please continue to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”

Cambridge police have responded to the incident and are currently searching for the suspect.

Sgt. Robert Reardon, the public information officer of the department, told the publication that ballistic evidence has been recovered from the scene of the shooting.

“Cambridge Police are currently on-scene of a shots fired incident that took place on Sherman St. in the vicinity of Danehy Park,” he told the publication, adding, Ballistic evidence has been recovered. There are no known victims or on-going public safety risk at this time. Additional information will be shared when it is available.”

Gun laws in Massachusetts Gun laws in Massachusetts are relatively stricter than those in a number of other US states. Here, a License to Carry (LTC) or Firearm Identification (FID) Card is required to carry firearms.

Recent shootings in the US One of the most shocking incidents of mass shooting occurred in Leland, Mississippi on 10 October, where seven people died after a person shot at people who had attended a homecoming football game. Nine people have been arrested so far in the incident.

On 27 August, a person shot through the church window during a mass at Church of the Annunciation, Minneapolis, Minnesota, resulting in the death of two children. The attacker had reportedly used an AR-15-style rifle.

On 17 April, a person carried out a mass shooting at the Florida State University, resulting in the death of two individuals while six others were injured.

As per the Gun Violence Archive, there have been more than 300 mass shootings in the United States in 2025 so far. While some may not make it to the headlines, this shows that the problem of mass shooting is not coming down in the country.