Harvard vs Trump: University urges court to reinstate $2.5 billion in research grants cut by Trump Administration

Harvard University is urging a federal judge to restore $2.5 billion in canceled research grants, arguing the Trump administration unlawfully cut funding in retaliation for rejecting demands related to governance, hiring, and campus ideology.

A Harvard sign is seen at the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 27, 2025. The Harvard university asks a federal judge to restore $2.5B in research grants cut after it rejected ideological demands. (Photo by Rick Friedman / AFP)
Harvard University will urge a federal judge on Monday (July 21) to restore nearly $2.5 billion in canceled federal research grants and halt further efforts by the Trump administration to cut off funding. The hearing before US District Judge Allison Burroughs marks a pivotal moment in a mounting legal clash between the world-renowned university and the White House.

Harvard, the country’s oldest university, says hundreds of critical research projects — from cancer treatments to infectious disease control — are now at risk.

“This case involves the Government’s efforts to use the withholding of federal funding as leverage to gain control of academic decisionmaking at Harvard,” the university stated in its lawsuit. “All told, the tradeoff put to Harvard and other universities is clear: Allow the Government to micromanage your academic institution or jeopardize the institution’s ability to pursue medical breakthroughs, scientific discoveries, and innovative solutions.”

White House says schools must crack down on antisemitism

The Trump administration argues the funding cuts are justified and not retaliatory.

“The Trump administration's proposition is simple and commonsense,” said White House spokesperson Harrison Fields. “Don’t allow antisemitism and DEI to run your campus, don't break the law, and protect the civil liberties of all students.”

According to Fields, Harvard failed to comply with demands from a federal antisemitism task force in an April 11 letter that called for sweeping changes in governance, hiring, admissions, and academic programming.

Harvard calls cuts retaliatory

Harvard says it has taken meaningful steps to support Jewish and Israeli students, who faced what President Alan Garber called “vicious and reprehensible” treatment following the onset of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023. However, the school contends that the administration’s demands extended well beyond concerns about antisemitism.

The administration’s efforts go far beyond addressing campus safety, Garber said, adding they are an unlawful attempt to regulate the intellectual conditions at Harvard by controlling who we hire and what we teach.

Court clash over jurisdiction, academic freedom

Judge Burroughs is being asked to declare the grant cancellations unlawful. The Trump administration, however, argues that Burroughs lacks jurisdiction to hear the case, asserting that grant contracts can be revoked if projects don’t align with federal policy.

In response, Harvard emphasised the human and national costs: “The government fails to explain how the termination of funding for research to treat cancer, support veterans, and improve national security addresses antisemitism,” the university said in court filings.

Federal crackdown goes beyond research grants

Research funding is just one front in a broader effort by the Trump administration to pressure the university. The administration has:

Garber warned that the cumulative financial impact could strip Harvard of nearly $1 billion annually, leading to layoffs and a hiring freeze.

Harvard, Professors unite in legal challenge

A second lawsuit filed by the American Association of University Professors and its Harvard faculty chapter has been consolidated with the university's suit, amplifying the legal and academic implications.

