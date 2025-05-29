Harvard wins temporary reprieve from Donald Trump’s foreign student ban

A federal judge on Thursday (May 29) extended an order blocking the Trump administration’s attempt to bar Harvard University from enrolling foreign students. US District Judge Allison Burroughs granted Harvard’s request for a preliminary injunction, pausing the government’s action until the case is fully decided. The injunction follows a temporary restraining order issued last week.
