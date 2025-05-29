Harvard wins temporary reprieve from Donald Trump’s foreign student ban

US District Judge Allison Burroughs granted Harvard’s request for a preliminary injunction, pausing the government’s action until the case is fully decided. The injunction follows a temporary restraining order issued last week.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published29 May 2025, 10:01 PM IST
Harvard University students wearing graduation gowns walk through Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Photographer: Mel Musto/Bloomberg
Harvard University students wearing graduation gowns walk through Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Photographer: Mel Musto/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

A federal judge on Thursday (May 29) extended an order blocking the Trump administration’s attempt to bar Harvard University from enrolling foreign students. US District Judge Allison Burroughs granted Harvard’s request for a preliminary injunction, pausing the government’s action until the case is fully decided. The injunction follows a temporary restraining order issued last week.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

