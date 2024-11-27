Harvey Weinstein's legal team filed a claim against New York City, alleging inadequate medical care and unsanitary conditions at Rikers Island. They cite neglect of his chronic conditions and seek $5 million in damages, while Weinstein faces a retrial for sex crimes in 2025.

Harvey Weinstein's legal team filed a legal claim on Tuesday against New York City, accusing the notorious Rikers Island jail complex of failing to provide proper medical care and subjecting the convicted film mogul to unsanitary conditions.

The claim, which precedes a potential lawsuit, details multiple grievances, including neglect of Harvey Weinstein’s chronic medical conditions and claims of inadequate care, particularly for his diabetes and chronic myeloid leukemia.

The notice of claim, which is the first step in filing a lawsuit against the city, accuses the facility of failing to manage the former movie mogul's medical conditions, which include chronic myeloid leukemia and diabetes, and negligence ranging from "freezing" conditions to a lack of clean clothes.

Harvey Weinstein Alleges Substandard Care at Rikers Island Harvey Weinstein’s attorney, Imran H. Ansari, said that during a recent visit to the 72-year-old former Hollywood producer, he found disturbing conditions. “He had blood spatter on his prison garb, possibly from IV’s, and his clothes had not been washed for weeks," Ansari stated, highlighting that Weinstein had not been provided with clean underwear.

He described the conditions as "hardly sanitary" for someone with Weinstein’s severe medical issues, comparing them to a “gulag."

Harvey Weinstein has been incarcerated at Rikers Island since earlier this year after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his 2020 conviction for rape. His retrial is scheduled for 2025. Weinstein, who denies all charges, has faced a range of health problems since his incarceration, including a recent emergency heart surgery to address fluid build-up around his heart and lungs.

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers Claim Pattern of Medical Neglect Harvey Weinstein's legal claim also points out the failure to properly manage his health conditions, with the former film producer having been returned to the jail before fully recovering from medical issues.

Harvey Weinstein has been treated for multiple conditions, including high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, COVID-19, and fluid retention in his heart and lungs. His lawyers argue that his ongoing medical issues have been exacerbated by the unsanitary and unsafe conditions at the facility.

The lawsuit seeks $5 million in damages, citing neglect and improper treatment at Rikers Island. Harvey Weinstein's team also claims that the conditions at the jail are so harsh that they significantly impact his health, contributing to his declining physical condition.

New Charges Against Harvey Weinstein Harvey Weinstein is facing retrial on sex crimes charges after the state’s highest court overturned his 2020 conviction. He was also hit with a new sexual assault charge in September, which his legal team plans to investigate further. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to all accusations.

While Harvey Weinstein’s film production company filed for bankruptcy following his sexual misconduct convictions, setting up a $17 million fund for claims, the legal saga continues to unfold. His retrial on the original charges is set to begin no earlier than next year.