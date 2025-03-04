Harvey Weinstein reacts after Adrien Brody mentions his children in emotional Oscars speech

Harvey Weinstein convicted rapist and former Hollywood mogul, has reacted to Adrien Brody referencing his children with ex-wife Georgina Chapman during the actor’s Oscars 2025 acceptance speech.

“Harvey is happy for Georgina and grateful that his kids are being loved and cared for as they deserve to be,” Weinstein’s representative, Juda Engelmayer, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday (March 3).

Brody’s emotional speech Adrien Brody, 51, took the stage at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night (March 2) to accept the Best Actor award for his role in The Brutalist. During his speech, he expressed gratitude for those who had supported him, including Chapman and her children.

"If I may just humbly begin to give thanks to the tremendous love I have felt from this world and every individual who treated me with respect and appreciation,” Brody said. “I feel so fortunate. Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glorious — and in certain moments it is.”

A special bond with Chapman’s children Brody went on to acknowledge Chapman’s children, India, 14, and Dashiell, 11, sharing how much they mean to him.

“I share this with my amazing partner, Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth, but my sense of value and my values,” he said. “And her beautiful children, Dash and India, I know it’s been a roller coaster but thank you for accepting me into your life. And Popsy’s coming home a winner.”

Chapman and Brody’s relationship Chapman, 48, and Weinstein were married in 2007 but divorced following sexual assault allegations against Weinstein in 2017. Their settlement was reached in 2018, though the divorce was finalised in 2021.

Chapman and Brody began dating in 2019. The Brutalist actor brought Chapman as his date to the 2025 Oscars, where he won Best Actor, beating out Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice).

Weinstein’s legal troubles Weinstein, 72, has been serving a 23-year prison sentence at Rikers Island after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in 2020.

Adrien Brody breaks Oscars record with longest acceptance speech Adrien Brody made history at the 2025 Academy Awards on Sunday night, delivering the longest acceptance speech in Oscars history. His six-minute speech, followed his victory in the Best Actor category over Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Sebastian Stan, and Ralph Fiennes.

Winning his second Oscar, Brody described the moment as “beyond the pinnacle of a career” and hoped it would prove he is “worthy of such meaningful, important, and relevant roles.”

“No matter where you are in your career and what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away,” he said. “And I think what makes this night most special is the awareness of that and the gratitude that I have to still do the work that I love.”

A celebratory moment with Chapman Before heading to the stage, Brody embraced his longtime partner, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, 48.

In a moment that caught the attention of viewers, Brody was seen spitting out his gum and tossing it at Chapman before stepping onstage to accept his award.