Haryana man shot dead in US for objecting to local man urinating in public

A 26-year-old man, a native of the Jind district of Haryana, was reportedly shot dead in Los Angeles after he objected to a man urinating in public on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Kapil, a resident of Brah Kalan in Jind, the Hindustan Times reported. He was working as a security guard in Los Angeles, California, US.

Village sarpanch Suresh Kumar Gautam told the Times of India that Kapil was on duty when he confronted a man for urinating outside the premises.

The man, in response, shot him dead on the spot, the sarpanch claimed.

Victim’s uncle Ramesh Kumar, who runs a tractor agency in Jind’s Pillu Khera said that his nephew was working at a store in Los Angeles and they received news of his death on Saturday evening.

Ramesh Kumar said, “We got information from US police officials about Kapil’s death. The officials told us that Kapil had asked a US national not to urinate on the road near his store and then a verbal spat ensued."

"Following which, the local man took out his pistol and shot at my nephew. Kapil was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” he was quoted by HT as saying.

Ramesh Kumar said that his nephew’s post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday due to a two-day holiday in the US.

He said that they will have to pay ₹15 lakh to bring Kapil’s body back to the native village.

“Our dreams were shattered. He had applied for a green card and we were expecting his bright future,” he added.

Meanwhile, village sarpanch Suresh Gautam said that he will accompany Kapil’s family to meet Jind DC and urge the state government to help the family in bringing the youth’s body to India.

Kapil is survived by two sisters and parents.

Kapil entered US via 'donkey route' Kapil had reportedly gone to the US illegally by paying ₹45 lakh to an agent in 2022 and he was working at a store in California.

Kapil, the only son of a farming family, had travelled to the US two-and-a-half years ago.

He is said to have entered the country in 2022 through the "donkey route", crossing the jungles of Panama and scaling the Mexico border wall, a journey that cost his family around ₹45 lakh, TOI reported.