Has Trump been rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center ahead of Easter? Here's the truth behind viral claim

On the Saturday of Easter weekend 2025, a wave of speculation washed across X, formerly Twitter, with users claiming that President Donald Trump — aged 79 — had been rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland. The hashtag and phrase "Walter Reed" began trending on the platform, drawing millions of impressions before any credible evidence had emerged to substantiate the claims.

There was, to be unambiguous, no verified evidence that any such hospitalisation occurred.

What Triggered the Trump Admitted to Walter Reed Rumours? The speculation appears to have coalesced around two separate and unrelated circumstances that users conflated into a single, alarming narrative.

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First, reports circulated, though these, too, remained unconfirmed, that roads in the vicinity of Walter Reed had been closed or restricted.

Second, the White House reportedly placed a so-called "lid" on media access shortly before noon on Saturday, a routine procedural step that signals no further public appearances or briefings are expected from the president for the remainder of the day.

Neither development, individually or in combination, constitutes evidence of hospitalisation. Nevertheless, the two were woven together on social media, and the rumour machine accelerated rapidly from there.

The White House Responds: 'He Has Been Working Nonstop' The Trump administration moved decisively to counter the narrative. White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung addressed the speculation directly in a post published on X at approximately 3 p.m.

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"There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump," Cheung wrote. “On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him.”

The official White House account on X reshared the post, amplifying the rebuttal to the platform's wider audience.

The administration's Rapid Response account was notably more pointed in its messaging, taking aim at what it characterised as partisan motivation behind the rumours.

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"Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press," the account wrote. "(They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press) Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working."

Trump Himself Was Active Online Throughout the Day Further undercutting the hospitalisation narrative, Trump remained active on his own social media platform, Truth Social, posting several messages throughout the day in question.

In one morning post, the president issued what appeared to be a pointed warning directed at Iran. "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," he wrote. “Time is running out — 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

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Also Read | Trump tells aides he’s willing to end war without reopening Hormuz

Later in the day, he posted a message focused on immigration. "If you import The Third World, you become The Third World!' — AND THAT'S NOT GOING TO HAPPEN TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AS LONG AS I AM PRESIDENT. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP."

The sustained volume and cadence of the posts suggest a president fully engaged in his duties from within the White House — not one receiving emergency medical attention.

Fact Check Verdict: No Credible Evidence of Trump's Hospitalisation Based on all available evidence, the claims that Trump was rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre are unfounded. The rumour appears to have originated from a misinterpretation — or deliberate conflation — of routine logistical events: a White House media lid and unverified reports of road closures near the hospital.

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The White House denied the claims categorically and publicly, Trump's own social media output remained active throughout the day, and no credible news organisation, hospital official, or government source confirmed any hospitalisation.