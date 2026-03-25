‘Hate seeing us WIN…’: Trump accuses ‘Radical Left’ Democrats of undermining ‘great military achievement’ in Iran

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, accused Democrats of 'undermining' US' “great military achievement in Iran”. Describing them as “country hating," Trump alleged Democrats were “trying to create inner chaos.”
“The Radical Left, Country Hating Democrats are trying to create inner chaos to take away from the great military achievement we are having in Iran. They hate seeing us WIN so completely and decisively, but the American public sees what is going on. AMERICA FIRST! President DJT," Trump posted on Truth Social.
Iran has reportedly rejected ceasefire proposal, describing talks with US as ‘illogical.’ The development comes as strikes continue across Iran, Israel as Pakistan proposed to act as a mediator between the two countries.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)