The United States Department of Defense has spent over a year investigating a device which is linked to the Havana Syndrone also known as anomalous health incidents (AHIs), a new report has said. According to a report by CNN, the mysterious device was bought in an undercover operation that many investigators have believed is linked to the Havana Syndrome.

The device was purchased by the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in eight figures during the last few days of the previous government in the United States, the report said.

What does the device do? According to the report quoting sources, the device emits pulsed radio waves, which were suspected to have caused the incidents in US spies, diplomats and troops.

The term started circulating in 2016 when some US diplomats who were stationed in Havana – capital of Cuba – reported head spinning, migraines, nausea, memory lapses, and extreme headaches. While dozens of such cases were reported, Havana syndrome is not a disease recognised by the International Classification of Diseases.

The Insider media group had earlier reported that the Havana Syndrome that had afflicted dozens of diplomats and spies across the world may be linked to energy weapons wielded by members of a Russian military intelligence sabotage unit.

It concluded that members of Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU—specifically Unit 29155—were present at locations where health incidents involving US personnel were reported.

Russia rejected the reports.

It said “there were likely attacks two years earlier in Frankfurt, Germany, when a US government employee stationed at the consulate there was knocked unconscious by something akin to a strong energy beam.” Also Read | US defense official showed symptoms of ‘Havana syndrome’ at 2023 NATO summit in Vilnius: Pentagon

In 2023, a two-year investigation led by the US intelligence rejected reports that a foreign adversary was responsible for the incidents involving US diplomats in Havana. Even a hand of extraterrestrial was rejected.

“IC (intelligence community) agencies assess that symptoms reported by US personnel were probably the result of factors that did not involve a foreign adversary, such as preexisting conditions, conventional illnesses, and environmental factors,” the assessment read.

It also found “no credible evidence” that any American foe possessed “a weapon or collection device,” including an emitter of electromagnetic energy pulses, that could cause the symptoms.

The investigation ranged from examining possible Russian involvement, interviews, reviews of recordings, and developing special sensors, to creating 3-D models of incident locations, identifying individuals and buildings near those sites, and tracking license plates, the assessment said.