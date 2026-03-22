Hawaii flooding: ‘Aquaman’ actor Jason Momoa forced to flee his home with no power amid powerful storm, says ‘We’re….'

Hawaii flooding: Jason Momoa found himself caught in the midst of a powerful storm that struck Hawaii, leaving him and his loved ones facing a dangerous situation. The “Aquaman” star shared a video on Instagram in which he spoke about the crisis unfolding on Oahu, where landslides, fallen trees, and rising waters led to large-scale evacuations.
Momoa said he and his family had to leave the North Shore after the place where they were staying lost power. In the video, he mentioned, “We’re safe now, but there’s a lot of people who weren’t, so sending all our love.”
Momoa and his girlfriend also shared an Instagram photo of themselves holding each other inside a house, along with a message reflecting on the destruction caused by the storms in recent weeks.
The duo stated they had witnessed families being displaced, communities facing hardship, and unhoused residents suffering the most, while urging people to check on their neighbours and make sure they were safe.
Meanwhile, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said on Saturday that the storm was continuing, with the possibility of heavy rain posing a threat to Oahu’s Wahiawa dam.
Hawaii officials urged residents in the worst-affected areas to evacuate as the state experienced its most severe flooding in over two decades. The crisis followed heavy rainfall on ground already soaked by a winter storm the previous week, with more rain forecast through the weekend.
Thick, muddy floodwaters covered large parts of Oahu’s North Shore, a region famous worldwide for big-wave surfing. Fast-moving waters swept up homes and vehicles, prompting evacuation orders for 5,500 people north of Honolulu, though those orders were later withdrawn. Authorities also warned that a 120-year-old dam could be at risk of failure.
On Maui, officials raised an evacuation advisory to a warning for certain parts of Lahaina, which is still recovering from the deadly 2023 wildfire, after retention basins there neared capacity.
Residents on Oahu’s North Shore who chose not to evacuate were encouraged on Saturday morning by falling water levels and brief patches of blue sky, but additional rain was expected.
Governor Josh Green said the storm’s damage bill could exceed $1 billion, covering losses to airports, schools, roads, homes, and a hospital in Kula on Maui. “This is going to have a very serious consequence for us as a state,” Green stated, noting that his chief of staff had a discussion with the White House and got assurances of federal assistance.
He described the flooding as Hawaii’s worst since 2004, when homes and a University of Hawaii library were inundated.
Officials said dozens, and possibly hundreds, of homes had been damaged, although the full scale of the destruction had not yet been assessed.
They attributed much of the devastation to the intense amount of rain that fell over a short period on already saturated ground. According to the National Weather Service, some parts of Oahu received between 8 and 12 inches (20 to 30 cm) of rain.
Authorities also said more than 200 people were rescued from the floodwaters. No deaths were reported, and no one was listed as missing. Rescue teams searched for stranded residents both by air and on the water.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X