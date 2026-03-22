Hawaii flooding: ‘Aquaman’ actor Jason Momoa forced to flee his home with no power amid powerful storm, says ‘We’re….'

Hawaii flooding: Jason Momoa found himself caught in the midst of a powerful storm that struck Hawaii, leaving him and his loved ones facing a dangerous situation. The “Aquaman” star shared a video on Instagram in which he spoke about the crisis unfolding on Oahu, where landslides, fallen trees, and rising waters led to large-scale evacuations.

Momoa said he and his family had to leave the North Shore after the place where they were staying lost power. In the video, he mentioned, “We’re safe now, but there’s a lot of people who weren’t, so sending all our love.”

Momoa and his girlfriend also shared an Instagram photo of themselves holding each other inside a house, along with a message reflecting on the destruction caused by the storms in recent weeks.

The duo stated they had witnessed families being displaced, communities facing hardship, and unhoused residents suffering the most, while urging people to check on their neighbours and make sure they were safe.

Hawaii floods update Meanwhile, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said on Saturday that the storm was continuing, with the possibility of heavy rain posing a threat to Oahu’s Wahiawa dam.

Hawaii officials urged residents in the worst-affected areas to evacuate as the state experienced its most severe flooding in over two decades. The crisis followed heavy rainfall on ground already soaked by a winter storm the previous week, with more rain forecast through the weekend.

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Thick, muddy floodwaters covered large parts of Oahu’s North Shore, a region famous worldwide for big-wave surfing. Fast-moving waters swept up homes and vehicles, prompting evacuation orders for 5,500 people north of Honolulu, though those orders were later withdrawn. Authorities also warned that a 120-year-old dam could be at risk of failure.

On Maui, officials raised an evacuation advisory to a warning for certain parts of Lahaina, which is still recovering from the deadly 2023 wildfire, after retention basins there neared capacity.

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Residents on Oahu’s North Shore who chose not to evacuate were encouraged on Saturday morning by falling water levels and brief patches of blue sky, but additional rain was expected.

Governor Josh Green said the storm’s damage bill could exceed $1 billion, covering losses to airports, schools, roads, homes, and a hospital in Kula on Maui. “This is going to have a very serious consequence for us as a state,” Green stated, noting that his chief of staff had a discussion with the White House and got assurances of federal assistance.

He described the flooding as Hawaii’s worst since 2004, when homes and a University of Hawaii library were inundated.

Officials said dozens, and possibly hundreds, of homes had been damaged, although the full scale of the destruction had not yet been assessed.

They attributed much of the devastation to the intense amount of rain that fell over a short period on already saturated ground. According to the National Weather Service, some parts of Oahu received between 8 and 12 inches (20 to 30 cm) of rain.