Hawaii keeps the vibes high as tsunami waves follow massive Russia quake: Watch

A massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Monday evening, prompting widespread tsunami warnings across the Pacific — including in Hawaii, where residents and tourists braced for possible waves with surprising calm.

The quake hit at approximately 7:24 p.m. ET, southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Its powerful tremors triggered immediate tsunami alerts from Japan to California, with Hawaii placed on high alert due to its central Pacific location.

Hawaii on alert, but calm prevails In Honolulu’s Waikiki district — a major tourist hub — emergency officials urged people to stay away from the shoreline and prepare to move to higher ground if necessary. Tsunami waves of several feet were later observed in some areas of the Hawaiian Islands, but no significant damage was reported.

Still, the mood in Waikiki remained remarkably composed.

“Vibes are high. Everyone’s being cautious, but there’s no panic,” said a local resident, who noted that many people opted to stay in their homes while monitoring official updates.

A video shared by The New York Post showed residents in Waikiki remaining calm amidst the tsunami warning:

Residents calm amid the warning Images and videos captured an almost surreal contrast: quiet beaches, empty streets, and people chatting indoors, some even playing music or enjoying while awaiting further instructions.

No major damage, But ongoing monitoring

The tsunami warning was eventually downgraded after it became clear the waves were not as destructive as initially feared. However, officials continue to monitor seismic activity in the region and have asked residents to stay alert in case of aftershocks or changing sea conditions.

Tsunami scare in Hawaii after 8.8 quake off Russia’s coast Hawaii faced significant concern and disruption following the 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday. The powerful quake triggered tsunami alerts across the Pacific, including for the Hawaiian islands, prompting immediate action from authorities and residents.

Initially, evacuation orders were issued for the Big Island and Oahu, the state's most populated island, leading to widespread movement. Residents, with memories of past tsunami events, saw cars jamming streets and highways in Honolulu, including standstill traffic even in areas away from the shoreline, and long lines formed at gas stations as people prepared to shelter.

As the tsunami waves began to arrive, Hawaii officials observed the water receding by 20 to 30 feet (6 to 9 meters) at Haleiwa Harbor on Oahu, a classic indicator of an incoming tsunami. Despite this, Hawaii Governor Josh Green noted that "everything has been OK so far," with no damage immediately recorded.

Later on Wednesday, authorities downgraded the tsunami warning to an advisory, and the evacuation orders were lifted. An advisory still indicates the potential for strong currents, dangerous waves, and flooding on beaches or in harbors. Officials urged residents returning home to "still stay off the beach and stay out of the water," emphasizing that a tsunami is not a single wave but a series of powerful surges that can last for hours or even more than a day. Governor Green highlighted that a wave of even three feet (90 centimeters) can move cars, dislodge trees, and pose a significant drowning risk.

