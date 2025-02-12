Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts, spewing lava 100 metres into the sky as spectators gather

Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has been erupting on and off for nearly two months since it burst to life on December 23.

Updated12 Feb 2025
This handout photo from the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava erupting from Haleumaumau Crater at the summit of Kilauea volcano inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii., on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)(AP)

Kilauea volcano began shooting lava into the air once again on Tuesday on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has been erupting on and off for nearly two months since it burst to life on December 23. The eruption has been taking place at the the volcano's summit crater inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. No residential areas have been threatened by lava.

The latest release of molten rock began 10:16 a.m. with lava flowing on to the floor of Halemaumau Crater. A half-hour later, a vent shot lava about 330 feet (100 metres) high.

In this photo provided by Janice Wei, lava fountains from an eruption of Kilauea volcano on Wednesday, Jan., 15, 2025, in Hawaii. (Janice Wei/NPS via AP)
This is the ninth episode of eruptive activity since December 23, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. Earlier episodes have lasted 13 hours to eight days, with pauses in between.

People have been flocking to overlook sites inside the national park for views of the eruption.

Kilauea is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Honolulu.

First Published:12 Feb 2025
