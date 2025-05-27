Hawaii’s Kilauea erupts again: Lava soars over 1,000 feet in fiery spectacle | Watch

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano roared back to life on Sunday afternoon, unleashing lava fountains that soared over 1,000 feet high and blanketing the summit crater in molten rock. The US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) confirmed the eruption began around 4:15 p.m. local time at the north vent of Halemaʻumaʻu, a pit crater within the volcano’s summit caldera.

By 5:15 p.m., the south vent also became active, spewing lava up to 800 feet. The dramatic eruption lasted several hours, ending just after 10 p.m., according to HVO’s status report.

Volcanic plume reaches 5,000 feet The eruption released a large plume of volcanic material — including ash, gas, and Pele’s hair, a glass-like volcanic fiber — that reached at least 5,000 feet into the atmosphere.

“Primary hazards include high levels of volcanic gas,” HVO warned. “These can interact with the atmosphere to form vog [volcanic smog], which may affect people, animals, and agriculture downwind.”

Eruption marks 23rd since December Sunday’s display marked the 23rd eruptive event since Kilauea’s renewed activity began on December 23, 2024. Most episodes have lasted less than 24 hours, and this latest one followed that pattern.

Jets of lava are spraying into the air, forming neon-orange fissures across the crater floor.

“Lava fountains from the north vent are exceeding 1,000 feet,” USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted.

Known as one of the world’s most active volcanoes, Kilauea has been in near-constant activity since 1983. It shares the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park with its larger but less active neighbor, Mauna Loa — the biggest volcano on Earth, which last erupted in 2022.

The fiery shows have become a major draw for visitors.

Volcano on watch While the current activity is limited to the crater floor, scientists continue to monitor the situation closely.