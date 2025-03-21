Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again, sending lava 700 feet into the air | Watch

  • Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted again on Wednesday, sending lava fountains soaring up to 700 feet before ceasing after 28 hours. This marks the 14th eruption episode since December 2024. The eruption remained within Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, posing no immediate threat to nearby communities.

Published21 Mar 2025, 09:23 PM IST
Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupted this week, with lava fountains reaching 700 feet before subsiding on Thursday.

Hawaii’s most active volcano, Kilauea's latest eruption, which began on March 19, has officially ended after 28 hours, with lava fountains reaching up to 700 feet, according to the US Geological Survey’s (USGS) Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO).

Lava covers 75% of Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor

The eruption, known as Episode 14 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu activity, concluded at 1:49 p.m. HST on March 20 when the final lava fountains at the south vent ceased. The north vent had stopped flowing 11 minutes earlier.

During this episode, lava flows covered approximately 75% of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor inside Kilauea’s summit caldera.

No threat to communities, but hazards persist

The eruption remained confined within Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, posing no immediate threat to nearby communities. However, volcanic gases, including sulfur dioxide (SO₂), continue to pose risks by forming vog (volcanic smog) downwind.

Additionally, Pele’s hair—fine strands of volcanic glass—can be carried by strong winds, creating potential health hazards for residents and visitors. The USGS warns that exposure to these glass-like particles can cause skin and eye irritation.

Other dangers include unstable crater walls, ground cracking, and the risk of rockfalls, especially in closed-off areas around the caldera rim. These areas have been off-limits to the public since 2007 due to safety concerns.

Kilauea’s recent eruption history

This was the 14th recorded eruption episode since December 23, 2024. Previous episodes have varied in duration, lasting anywhere from 13 hours to eight days, with pauses ranging from less than 24 hours to 12 days.

Kilauea remains one of the world’s most active volcanoes, with continuous summit eruptions recorded since 2020. Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, home to both Kilauea and Mauna Loa, remains open to visitors, offering a unique opportunity to witness volcanic activity in a controlled environment.

