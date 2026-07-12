US President Donald Trump has expressed shock over the sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham, revealing that he had spoken to the South Carolina Republican just over an hour before he died.

Graham, 71, died from a "brief and sudden illness" on Saturday night, according to a statement from his office. No further details about the cause of death have been released.

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Trump, speaking to CNN, said he had no indication that anything was wrong during their final conversation.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What illness caused Lindsey Graham's sudden death? ⌵ Lindsey Graham's sudden death was attributed to a 'brief and sudden illness,' as stated by his office, but no further details have been provided about the specific illness. 2 How did Donald Trump react to Lindsey Graham's death? ⌵ Donald Trump expressed shock over Graham's death, revealing they had spoken shortly before he passed away and described Graham as a 'true American Patriot' who would be greatly missed. 3 What were Lindsey Graham's recent activities before his death? ⌵ Before his death, Lindsey Graham had recently returned from Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and discussed US support for Ukraine against Russia. 4 Why are there speculations about foul play in Lindsey Graham's death? ⌵ Speculations arose due to Graham's recent visit to Ukraine, his vocal stance on sanctions against Russia, and unsubstantiated claims suggesting connections to foreign threats, notably from Iran and Russia. 5 What tribute did Trump pay to Lindsey Graham on social media? ⌵ Trump paid tribute to Graham on Truth Social, stating he was one of the greatest people and senators he had known, emphasizing Graham's dedication and patriotism.

"Well it's devastating. I thought he was fine. He called me last night," Trump said.

The President said Graham had recently returned from Ukraine and appeared upbeat as they discussed his trip and legislative priorities.

"He just got back from Ukraine and he had a great trip. He was telling me about the trip. He was pushing very, very hard. You probably know, he wanted to do the SAVE America Act. He was talking about that."

Trump described the longtime senator as energetic despite the fatigue of international travel.

"He was full of vim and vigor. He was tired. He said, 'I'm tired because it's a long trip.' But other than that, he was fine."

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The President said Graham had called him at around 6:30 p.m., shortly before emergency medical personnel arrived.

"And he called me, I guess, just moments before. Because he called me like at 6:30 or something. And the medical people got there a little bit later, right after that. What a terrible loss it is."

Trump's Truth Social tribute Earlier, Trump confirmed Graham's death in a post on Truth Social, paying tribute to one of his closest political allies.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad!”

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Graham's final Ukraine visit Graham had been a prominent Republican voice on foreign policy. Just a day before his death, he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv after advocating continued US support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

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He had also urged Trump to adopt a tougher stance on Iran, arguing that Tehran's leadership could not be trusted and pushing for military action against the country.

Trump's endorsement and friendship The South Carolina senator was seeking another term in office this fall and had received Trump's endorsement earlier this year. In his endorsement, Trump called Graham "a wonderful friend to me" and praised his loyalty.

Responding to the endorsement in March 2025, Graham highlighted both their political partnership and personal friendship.

"On a professional level, I am proud to have been there at the beginning when President Trump — through sheer force of will — achieved the greatest political comeback in American history."

He added: "On a personal level, I genuinely enjoy our friendship. He's an awesome golfing buddy, who I have yet to beat."

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Graham's office has not announced funeral arrangements or provided additional details on the illness that led to his death.

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