‘He did nothing about it’: US lawmaker accuses Trump of shielding Huang, accepting $25 million donation amid scandal

Days after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang publicly admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy, Democrats are raising questions about US President Donald Trump's response to the situation. The scrutiny follows reports that the president was briefed about the matter more than a year ago but took no action.

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Sharing a report on his social media account on Tuesday (local time), Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer criticized Trump, alleging that he had been informed about Huang's involvement with the suspected Chinese spy but did nothing to address the potential national security concerns.

In a post on X, Schumer wrote, "Trump was briefed over A YEAR AGO on Nvidia’s CEO having an affair with a Chinese spy. He did nothing about it. Instead, Trump took him to Beijing, took his advice to give China access to our AI chips, & accepted a $25M donation from Nvidia. We need answers immediately on Trump’s failure to protect our national security."

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did the classified memo reportedly say about Jensen Huang? ⌵ The memo reportedly warned senior Trump administration officials about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s alleged close ties to Alice Huang, whom US authorities identified as a suspected Chinese spy. 2 When was Trump reportedly told about Jensen Huang’s alleged ties to Alice Huang? ⌵ Reports said Trump was briefed about the matter more than a year ago. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly reminded him again when Huang travelled to China aboard Air Force One in May. 3 What did Chuck Schumer accuse Trump of doing in the Jensen Huang scandal? ⌵ Schumer alleged that Trump took no action after being briefed about Huang’s relationship with the suspected Chinese spy. He also criticised Trump for taking Huang to Beijing and accepting a $25 million donation from Nvidia. 4 What has Trump said about knowing of Jensen Huang’s alleged relationship with Alice Huang? ⌵ Trump denied knowing about the alleged relationship during the China visit. He later said Huang told him he had no idea Alice Huang was a spy and described the Nvidia CEO as an honourable man. 5 Why has the Jensen Huang scandal raised US national security concerns? ⌵ The allegations have prompted questions about whether sensitive company information or US interests in the AI competition with China were exposed. Nvidia has appointed an independent committee to review available information, while the FBI and Congress are examining the matter.

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What did the memo reveal about Huang's alleged ties? The criticism follows a report by The New York Times on Monday (local time), which said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had overseen the drafting of a highly classified memo during the spring. The memo reportedly warned senior Trump administration officials about Huang's alleged close ties with Alice Huang, who was identified as a Chinese spy.

The controversy has also raised questions about how much Trump knew about the alleged espionage links, when he became aware of them, and whether any sensitive information related to the US artificial intelligence (AI) race with China was exposed.

The NYT report, citing people familiar with the matter, also said Rubio reminded Trump of Huang's relationship with the alleged spy when the Nvidia CEO travelled to China aboard Air Force One during Trump's state visit in May. It added that this was the second time in seven months that Trump had been informed about the matter.

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What has Trump said about allegations? The account contradicts Trump's remarks to reporters on Monday, when he denied knowing about Huang's alleged relationship with the suspected Chinese spy during the China visit. However, the US president later spoke with the Nvidia chief to check how he was holding up. Trump said Huang assured him "he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy," Bloomberg reported. "I just know Jensen very well. I just think he’s a very honourable man," he added.

While Trump said the episode had triggered an FBI probe and separate calls for congressional investigations, it has not appeared to shake his confidence in the Nvidia CEO. Faced with repeated questions about their relationship on Monday, Trump referred to their personal friendship, offering a strong defence of a tech titan who has spent the past two years forging a close alliance with him since his return to the White House for a second term.

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How close are Donald Trump and Jensen Huang? Reports suggest that Huang is among the few corporate leaders to have enjoyed such close access to Trump. Having emerged as one of the world's most powerful technology executives as Nvidia's AI chips grew in importance to the global economy, Huang has made frequent visits to the White House, received invitations to state dinners and even travelled to China aboard Air Force One.

This access has also strengthened his influence within the Trump administration on key issues, including AI infrastructure development, export controls and US-China policy.

The allegations have brought renewed attention to the relationship between the Trump administration and one of the world's most influential technology executives. With Democrats questioning what the president knew and when he was informed, the reported intelligence warnings and the FBI probe could lead to further scrutiny of the administration's handling of potential national security risks linked to the US-China AI competition.

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(With agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.