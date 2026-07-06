‘He knows who the boss is’: Trump says Netanyahu requested meeting, hints visit could happen next week- Report

US President Donald Trump has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a meeting, with the White House visit potentially taking place as early as next week after Trump's return from the NATO summit, according to Axios.

Speaking in a phone interview with the news outlet on Saturday, Trump suggested the two leaders remain on good terms despite recent tensions over Israel's military actions and US policy toward Iran.

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Trump: 'He knows who the boss is' According to the news outlet, Trump indicated the White House visit could happen soon.

"We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is," Trump told the outlet, referring to himself.

If the meeting takes place, it would mark the first face-to-face talks between the two leaders since their February meeting in the White House Situation Room.

Meeting date still uncertain According to the news outlet, an Israeli official said a meeting next week may be difficult because of Trump's planned trip to Turkey for the NATO summit on July 7-8.

"It might take place the week after," the official was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Netanyahu's office confirmed that the Israeli prime minister spoke with Trump on Friday to congratulate the United States on its 250th Independence Day.

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In a statement cited by Axios, Netanyahu's office said the two leaders "agreed to meet soon in the United States."

Trump's team reportedly frustrated with Netanyahu Despite plans for another meeting, relations between Trump and Netanyahu allegedly became strained in recent months.

The outlet cited a US official as saying many within Trump's inner circle have lost confidence in the Israeli prime minister.

"Many of Trump's closest advisers think that Bibi was wrong about everything," the official told Axios.

Trump had also criticised Netanyahu during a phone call last month, reportedly calling him "crazy" over Israel's military escalation in Lebanon and accusing him of ingratitude.

Differences over Iran and Lebanon Trump's foreign policy priorities have increasingly diverged from Netanyahu's.

Trump reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding last month extending the ceasefire with Iran and restarting nuclear negotiations despite reservations from the Israeli government.

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Trump also reportedly urged Netanyahu to scale back Israeli military operations in Lebanon and support a framework agreement involving an initial Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, as continued fighting had become an obstacle to negotiations with Tehran.

Trump says Iran talks paused during Khamenei funeral Trump claimed Iran remained interested in reaching a nuclear agreement.

"They are begging to make a deal," Trump said.

However, he said both Washington and Tehran had agreed to pause negotiations until events surrounding former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral conclude.

"They are all there. One shot [and we can take them all out], but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," Trump told the outlet.

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Trump also said he was surprised by scenes of public mourning during Khamenei's funeral.

"Maybe it's fake tears," he mused, according to Axios, adding that he had expected many Iranians to dislike the late leader.