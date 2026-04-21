'Head of Apple called me to kiss my a**': Trump recalls first interaction with Tim Cook, calls him 'incredible guy'

A day after Apple announced that its Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is stepping down from his post, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) heaped praises on Cook, and called him an "incredible guy" who had an "amazing career". Trump also called himself a big fan of Apple's CEO.
In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “I have always been a big fan of Tim Cook, and likewise, Steve Jobs, but if Steve was not taken from the Planet Earth so young, and ran the company instead of Tim, the company would have done well, but nowhere near as well as it has under Tim.”
Recalling his first interaction with Cook during his first term as the US President, Trump added, "For me, it began with a phone call from Tim at the beginning of my First Term. He had a fairly large problem that only I, as President, could fix. Most people would have paid millions of dollars to a consultant, who I probably would not have known, but who would say that he knew me well. The fees would be paid, but the job would not have gotten done. When I got the call, I said, " Wow, it’s Tim Apple (Cook!) calling, how big is that? I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to “kiss my a**.” Anyway, he explained his problem, a tough one it was, I felt he was right and got it taken care of, quickly and effectively."
That incident, according to Trump, marked the beginning of a "long and very nice relationship."
The US President noted that on several occasions during his five-year tenure as the President, Cook called him to seek help. He went on to say that while Cook used to call him, it was never too frequent, adding that "I would help him where I could." He even said that after three or four "big help," he said he told people that Cook was an amazing manager and leader, as he gets the job done quickly, without spending a dime on those very expensive (millions of dollars!) consultants around town who sometimes get it done, and sometimes don’t.
According to Trump, Cook had an amazing career at Apple, almost incomparable. He went on to say that Cook will “go on and continue to do great work for Apple.”
Cook will be stepping down later this year from his post, marking the end of a leadership that saw the technology giant navigating a landscape being revolutionised by artificial intelligence (AI). He will now become executive chairman of Apple’s board of directors
He will be succeeded by John Ternus, a senior vice president of hardware engineering. Ternus will take over Apple's reign on 1 September.
Tim Cook joined Apple Inc in 1998 and became CEO in 2011. Since then, he has led the launch of major products and services, including new categories like Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple Vision Pro, as well as platforms such as iCloud, Apple Pay, Apple TV, and Apple Music, while strengthening existing lines. Under his leadership, Apple’s market value jumped from about $350 billion to $4 trillion, and annual revenue rose from $108 billion in 2011 to over $416 billion in 2025.
The company now operates in more than 200 countries, runs over 500 retail stores, has added over 100,000 employees, and expanded its active device base to more than 2.5 billion.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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