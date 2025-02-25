Heartbreaking tragedy! Toddler in Florida finds dad’s gun in car, accidentally shoots himself in head; family mourns

A 4-year-old Florida boy, Chosen Morris, accidentally shot himself in the head while playing with a handgun he found in his parents’ car, multiple reports stated attributing to authorities as saying. The child was waiting for his family to leave for dinner when he discovered the loaded weapon under the driver’s seat.

Davenport Police Chief Steve Parker, visibly emotional during a press conference Monday, described the heartbreaking incident.

“We believe Chosen was excited about going out that evening and got into the car to wait for the rest of the family and in doing so found the firearm underneath the seat and while playing with it discharged and caused his fatal injuries,” Parker said.

The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead the following afternoon.

Mother heard a ‘Pop’ before discovering the tragedy The boy’s mother, Quinta, initially thought the loud noise she heard was something breaking in the house. She checked with her two older children—an 11-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son—but they denied causing the sound.

She then began searching for Chosen and found him gravely injured in the front seat of the car parked in the garage.

“I can’t stress to you enough how tragic this is,” Parker said. “I met with the family earlier today—they are devastated, they are devastated at what happened.”

Quinta, a nursing student, immediately provided aid before the family rushed the child to the hospital.

Father forgot to remove gun from car Authorities say the firearm, a Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun, belonged to the boy’s father, Robert, who used it for personal protection while commuting to work.

“When he came home Thursday, he forgot about the gun, and it remained in the car Friday because he didn’t have work that day,” police said.

The parents had planned to take Chosen out for pizza that evening and buy him a present after dinner.

Police weighing criminal charges Chief Parker stated that while he does not want to press charges against the grieving parents, he will consult with prosecutors before making a final decision.