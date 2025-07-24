130 million Americans under heat alerts: These 11 states are most affected

A relentless and expanding heat wave is impacting large swathes of the United States, with over 130 million Americans currently under Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

As per a report in Newsweek, the brunt of the heat is being felt across 11 states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama — where overnight temperatures are hovering in the upper 70s to low 80s, providing little to no relief from daytime extremes.

Heat dome intensifies over the East The heat wave is driven by a persistent upper-level high-pressure system, commonly referred to as a heat dome, anchored over the eastern US. The NWS warns that this dome is pushing heat indices between 100°F and 105°F, with some regions in the Lower Mississippi Valley reaching 110°F or higher. In these areas, including parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, Extreme Heat Warnings have been issued.

"Recovery from daytime heat is nearly impossible, especially for those without air conditioning," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva told Newsweek, stressing the heightened risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

AccuWeather: Temp could reach 115°F AccuWeather’s latest forecast underscores the danger, projecting that more than 100 million people will face daily RealFeel® Temperatures of 100°F or more through the end of July. In parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Tennessee, RealFeel values are expected to soar between 110°F and 115°F due to the mix of extreme heat, high humidity, and minimal wind.

“This level of heat can be dangerous for many, particularly those exposed for extended periods,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson. He added that urban areas may not cool below 80°F at night, making sleep difficult and increasing the risk of heat exhaustion.